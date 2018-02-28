El estadounidense fue el primer atleta en competir en unos Juegos de Invierno que se declaró gay
El esquiador Gus Kenworthy salva la vida a 90 perros que iban a ser cocinados en Corea del Sur
Un atleta, gran competidor y con dos pelotas. Gus Kenworthy, esquiador estadounidense famoso por ser el primer atleta en competir en unos Juegos de Invierno que se declaró gay, ha sido protagonista fuera de las pistas de esquí al haber rescatado a 90 perros en cautiverio de una de las miles de granjas que hay en Corea del Sur para consumo humano (El tórrido beso de un esquiador a su novio en los JJOO de Invierno que ha dado la vuelta al mundo).
Según adelanta Exclusiva Digital, el gran Kenworthy, uno de los mejores esquiadores de la escena freestyle, contó en las redes sociales que él y su pareja consiguieron cerrar uno de los criaderos de perros surcoreanos.
"Esta mañana, Matt y yo hicimos una visita desgarradora a una de las 17.000 granjas de perros que hay aquí en Corea del Sur. En todo el país hay 2.500.000 de perros criados para servir como alimento comer en las condiciones más inquietantes que se puedan imaginar. La forma en que estos animales son tratados es inhumana y las cuestiones culturales no pueden ser un vía de escape para la crueldad".
Una publicación compartida de gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) el Feb 23, 2018 at 4:36 PST
En el mismo comunicado, el esquiador confirmó que los 90 perros del criadero que visitaron serían repartidos en hogares norteamericanos y contó a sus seguidores que decidió adoptar uno de ellos
"Afortunadamente, esta granja en particular (gracias al arduo trabajo de Humane Society International y la cooperación de un granjero) se cerrará y los 90 perros de estaban aquí serán llevados a EEUU y Canadá, donde encontrarán un hogar. Yo adopté al pequeño de la primera foto (lo llamamos Beemo) y vendrá a EEUU a vivir conmigo tan pronto como termine con sus vacunas en un par de semanas".
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶
Una publicación compartida de gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) el Feb 23, 2018 at 8:10 PST
Gus Kenworthy no ha destacado por su actuación en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno, habiendo finalizado en el duodécimo lugar en la prueba de slospestyle.
Pero su labor fuera de las pistas de competición está teniendo una gran repercusión