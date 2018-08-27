LAS COSAS DE LOS FAMOSOS
La maciza Jennifer Lopez lució sus sexis abs con un atuendo mega ajustadito
A sus 49 años, Jennifer Lopez luce mejor que nunca. La cantante se fue al gym y conquistó a todos sus followers con un outfit muy revelador ( Jennifer Lopez se meterá en la piel de una ex "stripper").
Madre de gemelos, actriz, cantante, compositora, bailarina, productora... JLo, de 49 años, está en su mejor momento de trabajo, físico y personal ().
Querida por las firmas de moda más exclusivas, por los nuevos diseñadores, se dedica a trabajar su cuerpo a diario para darlo todo en el escenario.
Only 1️⃣ week left til #VMAs and I’m feeling nostalgic! I’m sharing some of my favorite video moments from the last 20 years…this is WAITING FOR TONIGHT….it was the second video I ever did, “If You Had My Love” was first. It was also the first time I went into the editing room and sat side by side with the editor, Dustin. That’s when I realized the magic of editing. Since then, I’ve been involved in the editing of all my videos. WFT is one of my all-time favorites because it stands the test of time, it was 1999, just about to be 2000 or Y2K--everyone thought the world was going to crash, so the director Francis Lawrence and I just threw the ultimate rave in a rainforest!! #vmas #mtv #videovanguard #1999
Una publicación compartida de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el 13 Ago, 2018 a las 7:01 PDT
Brazos fuertes, abdominales de infarto, piernas firmas, glúteos asegurados... JLo es un portento físico que lo demuestra siempre que puede. Por eso encabeza este ránking de celebrities que arrasan por su físico deportivo.
Durante años se dedicó a fomentar sus curvas, ahora han desaparecido y es todo un portento físico que arrasa allá donde va.