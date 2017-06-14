Las impactante fotos de la tripa que le ha quedado tras una cesárea

Con las fotografías pretende romper tabúes y enseñar otra de las realidades de ser madre. "Creo que todos los cuerpos de las mujeres son reales. Algunas trabajan duro para ellos y otras no. Algunas mujeres se recuperan, otras no. Algunas mujeres entrenan duro, otras no".



Mel Watts, de Nueva Gales del Sur, Australia, dio a luz a su cuarto hijo, Sonny George Watts. Así, compartió dos fotografías comparando cómo era su cuerpo a las 30 semanas de embarazo con su cuerpo cuatro días después del parto, informa 'HuffPost UK'.

"Está lleno de estrías y hoyuelos", escribió en Instagram, "pero este cuerpo, el que tengo, me dio otra vida. Otro pequeño humano que amar y sostener". Watts continuó: "[Mi cuerpo] le mantuvo durante nueve meses y lo protegió, lo protegió y lo preparó para el día en que nació".

"Tantas veces he dudado de mi cuerpo" pero su cuerpo " ha hecho todo lo que siempre quisiera que hiciera". "Claro que no es de revista pero para mí y mi marido, es el lugar en el que crecieron nuestros bebés. Es el lugar donde todo lo que amamos comenzó".

Watts fue elogiada por sus seguidores por compartir el lado "real" de la maternidad en Instagram. "El mundo necesita más mamás como tú, enviando mensajes de positividad y modelos realistas", escribió una persona.

Después de publicar la primera foto, Watts dijo que leyó un comentario de alguien que le llamó "repugnante" porque afirmaba que las mujeres reales tenían ese aspecto.

"Creo que debería ser consciente de que no usé la palabra 'real' en ninguno de mis posts. Creo que todos los cuerpos de las mujeres son reales", explicó Mel. "Algunos trabajan duro para ellos y otros no. Algunas mujeres se recuperan, otras no. Algunas mujeres entrenan duro, otras no", añadió. "Y sólo porque sientas que no encajas en una de estas categorías, no te hace menos 'real'".