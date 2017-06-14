Con su publicación pretende romper tabúes y enseñar otra de las realidades de ser madre
Las impactante fotos de la tripa que le ha quedado tras una cesárea
Con las fotografías pretende romper tabúes y enseñar otra de las realidades de ser madre. "Creo que todos los cuerpos de las mujeres son reales. Algunas trabajan duro para ellos y otras no. Algunas mujeres se recuperan, otras no. Algunas mujeres entrenan duro, otras no".
Mel Watts, de Nueva Gales del Sur, Australia, dio a luz a su cuarto hijo, Sonny George Watts. Así, compartió dos fotografías comparando cómo era su cuerpo a las 30 semanas de embarazo con su cuerpo cuatro días después del parto, informa 'HuffPost UK'.
Hey guys! Me again. So after yesterday's post I've had a few comments, shares etc which have been great . As reaching so many people and connecting with them is important to me, hence why I started to a blog - so someone had someone to relate to. It's been a whirlwind few days since the birth of our Sonny and I took a few moments last night to write down my feelings towards my post Caesarean section at Day 4. The photo was unflattering, with a dressing intact. If you zoomed you may of seen some regrow then and the little dignity I had left. Whatever floats your boat. As the shares reached new people the comments grew wider and further. Some referring to it as a real post baby body, some referring to it as revolting. Which is totally okay. However, I think you should be aware that I didn't use the word "real" in any of my post. I think all women's bodies are real. Some work hard for theirs and some *cough cough* don't 🙋🏻 Over time I've watched women be put down and slammed mostly by other women for how someone looks. Either being too fit, too fat, too sluggish and too pretty. I watched @reviejane get slashed for how she looked pregnant, I read @laurenbrant get trampled on for how she looked after her birth. The difference between us, both of these women work hard for how they look. I've watched Revie going to the gym whilst I'm on a 6 pack of doughnuts. Just because we all look different doesn't mean none of us aren't real or unrealistic. Some women bounce back, some don't. Some women train hard, some don't. And just because you feel like you don't fit in one of these categories doesn't make you any less real than myself, Lauren or Revie. We're all real. We're all women who have birthed little humans and we're all just trying to do the best we can. Just like the other millions of women in the world. Instead of fighting each other and writing nasty things about people we don't know how about we just embrace each other? There is so much bad in this world at the moment that as soon as we stop thinking it's acceptable behaviour to bring other women down it's never going to get better. #bethechange
Una publicación compartida de M E L W A T T S - MUMMA LIFE (@themodernmumma) el 10 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 3:29 PDT
"Está lleno de estrías y hoyuelos", escribió en Instagram, "pero este cuerpo, el que tengo, me dio otra vida. Otro pequeño humano que amar y sostener". Watts continuó: "[Mi cuerpo] le mantuvo durante nueve meses y lo protegió, lo protegió y lo preparó para el día en que nació".
"Tantas veces he dudado de mi cuerpo" pero su cuerpo " ha hecho todo lo que siempre quisiera que hiciera". "Claro que no es de revista pero para mí y mi marido, es el lugar en el que crecieron nuestros bebés. Es el lugar donde todo lo que amamos comenzó".
Watts fue elogiada por sus seguidores por compartir el lado "real" de la maternidad en Instagram. "El mundo necesita más mamás como tú, enviando mensajes de positividad y modelos realistas", escribió una persona.
📸 Top photo 30 weeks pregnant Bottom photo 4 days post Caesarean section. Wow. Honestly it's no castle or bloody piece of art. Sure it's filled with stretch marks and dimples. But this body, this one the one I own gave me another life. Another small human to love and to hold. It held onto him for 9 months and sheltered him, protected him and prepared him for the day he was born. So many times I've doubted my body, so many times I've pinched and pulled at sections that I didn't like. In reality this body has done everything I'd ever want it to do. Sure it's not magazine or swimsuit worthy to some. But to me and my husband, it's the place that grew our babies. It's the place that everything we love most started. And that's all that counts right?! We feel as though we need to follow society's stigma on what we should look like when in fact we should just do what we feel works for us. No body has the same body And every body has their own body. Enjoy it.
Una publicación compartida de M E L W A T T S - MUMMA LIFE (@themodernmumma) el 9 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 3:12 PDT
Después de publicar la primera foto, Watts dijo que leyó un comentario de alguien que le llamó "repugnante" porque afirmaba que las mujeres reales tenían ese aspecto.
"Creo que debería ser consciente de que no usé la palabra 'real' en ninguno de mis posts. Creo que todos los cuerpos de las mujeres son reales", explicó Mel. "Algunos trabajan duro para ellos y otros no. Algunas mujeres se recuperan, otras no. Algunas mujeres entrenan duro, otras no", añadió. "Y sólo porque sientas que no encajas en una de estas categorías, no te hace menos 'real'".