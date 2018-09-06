Esta madre se ve obligada a dar el pecho de pie en el tren porque nadie le cedió su sitio

Kate Hitchens sabía que le esperaba un largo viaje en tren de vuelta a casa con su pequeño Charlie, de seis meses. Lo que no sabía es que tendría que hacerlo de pie, cargada con el bebé (de 9 kilos) y dándole el pecho, ya que nadie quiso ofrecerle un asiento, segúnrecoge Marina Velasco en huffingtonpost.

Esta británica de 32 años ha recurrido a Instagram para denunciar su caso: "La cosa no es que me resultara difícil amamantarlo (aunque lo fue, y mucho), sino que ni una sola persona prestara su sitio a una madre que lleva en brazos a su hijo pequeño durante media hora". "Podría haber preguntado yo, pero no lo hice. Me sentía tonta. No tendría ni que pedirlo", prosigue.

En el post, Hitchens relata que, pese a que otros pasajeros mantuvieron contacto visual con ella e incluso le sonrieron, no ocurrió nada. Sólo una mujer, al verla, se levantó para que se sentase la madre, pero entonces otra señora se sentó inmediatamente en ese asiento. "La adorable señora dijo: 'Disculpe, estaba dejando mi sitio para que esta señora con un bebé pudiera sentarse'. Entonces, la mujer que ya se había sentado ¡se encogió de hombros, se puso los cascos y cerró los ojos!", explica la madre, indignada.

Hitchens entiende que haya casos en los que dé vergüenza ofrecer el sitio: "A alguien mayor quizá le ofende que pienses que parece demasiado mayor. [...] Una mujer que te parezca embarazada quizá sólo está en esa época del mes, o simplemente tiene curvas y te preocupa ofenderla".

Pero, ¿y una mujer con un bebé? ¿Qué excusa hay para que nadie les ceda su asiento? Como Hitchens no le encuentra explicación, zanja la cuestión en una frase. "La próxima vez que veas a alguien con un niño en un tren, si estás capacitado y en forma y sano, por favor, ofréceles tu sitio", resume como moraleja.

