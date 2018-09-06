Cuestión de educación
Esta madre se ve obligada a dar el pecho de pie en el tren porque nadie le cedió su sitio
"La cosa no es que costara amamantarlo, sino que ni una sola persona preste su asiento a una madre que lleva en brazos a su hijo"
Kate Hitchens sabía que le esperaba un largo viaje en tren de vuelta a casa con su pequeño Charlie, de seis meses. Lo que no sabía es que tendría que hacerlo de pie, cargada con el bebé (de 9 kilos) y dándole el pecho, ya que nadie quiso ofrecerle un asiento, segúnrecoge Marina Velasco en huffingtonpost.
Esta británica de 32 años ha recurrido a Instagram para denunciar su caso: "La cosa no es que me resultara difícil amamantarlo (aunque lo fue, y mucho), sino que ni una sola persona prestara su sitio a una madre que lleva en brazos a su hijo pequeño durante media hora". "Podría haber preguntado yo, pero no lo hice. Me sentía tonta. No tendría ni que pedirlo", prosigue.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
On my way home from London on a packed commuter train and this is what I faced. What has the world come to that a mother has to stand up on a moving train breast feeding a wriggling and writhing 6 month old, 20lb baby?! The point here isn't just that I found it difficult because I was nursing (although that was bloody difficult!), but that not one person offered a mother carrying a small child a seat for around half an hour, or 3 stops! I could have asked, but I didn't. I felt silly. I shouldn't have to ask. Maybe some people didn't see. I know for a fact some did; they made eye contact and actually smiled at me. I was thinking stop smiling and offer me your seat please! One lady looked up from her book and immediately offered me her seat, another lady then sat in it and when the lovely lady said 'Oh excuse me I actually gave up my seat so this lady with a baby could sit down' the sitting lady shrugged, plugged her earphones in and closed her eyes! I like to think that she needed that seat more than me, perhaps she was newly pregnant and in that early exhaustion period, perhaps she was knackered after a day at work, perhaps she was ill. Or perhaps she was just a twat. I hope not. I can somewhat understand not offering your seat to someone elderly; perhaps they might be offended you think they look old! I can understand not offering your seat to someone you suspect might be pregnant; maybe it's just their time of the month or perhaps they are just naturaly curvy and they aren't pregnant; perhaps you worry you might offend them. I cannot get my head around not offering a parent with a child a seat. Next time you see someone with a child on a train - if you're able bodied and fit and healthy please offer your seat to them!
Una publicación compartida de Hitchens' Kitchen BLW Club (@baby_led_weaning_club) el 4 Sep, 2018 a las 12:54 PDT
En el post, Hitchens relata que, pese a que otros pasajeros mantuvieron contacto visual con ella e incluso le sonrieron, no ocurrió nada. Sólo una mujer, al verla, se levantó para que se sentase la madre, pero entonces otra señora se sentó inmediatamente en ese asiento. "La adorable señora dijo: 'Disculpe, estaba dejando mi sitio para que esta señora con un bebé pudiera sentarse'. Entonces, la mujer que ya se había sentado ¡se encogió de hombros, se puso los cascos y cerró los ojos!", explica la madre, indignada.
Hitchens entiende que haya casos en los que dé vergüenza ofrecer el sitio: "A alguien mayor quizá le ofende que pienses que parece demasiado mayor. [...] Una mujer que te parezca embarazada quizá sólo está en esa época del mes, o simplemente tiene curvas y te preocupa ofenderla".
Pero, ¿y una mujer con un bebé? ¿Qué excusa hay para que nadie les ceda su asiento? Como Hitchens no le encuentra explicación, zanja la cuestión en una frase. "La próxima vez que veas a alguien con un niño en un tren, si estás capacitado y en forma y sano, por favor, ofréceles tu sitio", resume como moraleja.
