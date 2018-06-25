Exclusiva TV
OBITUARIO

Muere Richard Benjamin Harrison, 'El viejo' de 'La Casa de los empeños'

Fundo la famosa y mediatica 'Casa de empeños' de Las Vegas

Fernando Veloz, 25 de junio de 2018 a las 18:16
Richard B. Harrison fundador de 'La casa de empeños'
Richard B. Harrison fundador de 'La casa de empeños'
Richard Benjamin Harrison, más conocido por el apodo de 'El viejo', ha fallecio a los 77 años. Fue el fundador y copropietario de la casa de empeños de empeños mas mediática del mundo, 'Gold & Silver Pawn Sho' que dirigía junto con su hijo, Rick Harrison y su nieto, Corey Harrison., ayudados por ese cabeza loca de ChumLee


Con 47 años fundó la casa de empeños en Las Vegas en 1988 convirtiéndose, con el paso de los años, en uno de los prestamistas más famosos del mundo. 'El viejo' Harrison ha dicho adiós para siempre a los 77 años de edad y su hijo, Rick, lo ha anunciado así en sus redes sociales.

 

Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.

Una publicación compartida de Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison) el 25 Jun, 2018 a las 6:57 PDT

