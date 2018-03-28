Pocas bromas
'Bikini Cop': así arresta rateros la policía Mikaela Kellner
Estaba la agente sueca con unas amigas tomando el sol en un parque de Estocolmo, cuando notaron que el tipo que les había intentado vender un diario para mendigos les había robado un móvil.
Mikaela Kellner, que ha dejado ahora la policía y se dedica al fitness, lo cuenta así:
"No había tiempo, así que corrí detrás de él unos 15 metros y lo tumbé".
The best Christmas workout with the best company, the little boy @adamskij "12 days of Christmas" 1 sumo deadlift high pull 2 thrusters 3 push press 4 power cleans 5 power snatch 6 kb swings 7 pull ups 8 knees to elbow 9 box jump 10 double unders 11 burpes 12 over head walking lunges You complete each exercise in ascending order then work back down to 1, adding one exercise per round. Like this: 1; 2-1; 3-2-1; 4-3-2-1; etc – for a total of 364 reps. #ompusweden #ompuathlete #ompu #inov8sverige #inov8 #mmsports #bodyscience #barbellrebel #signsupplysport #3Dkneesupport #12daysofchristmas #crossfitgames # CF My workout clothes is from OMPU, www.ompu.com @ompusweden My shoes is from Inov8, www.inov-8.com @inov8sverige
Una publicación compartida de mikaelakellner (@mikaelakellner) el Dic 25, 2016 at 7:44 PST