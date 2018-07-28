The Economist: "España debe celebrar ya elecciones, porque no puede permitirse dos años más sin hacer nada"

Tremendo palo el que le endiña este fin de semana el influyente semanario 'The Economist' al ambicioso Pedro Sánchez y sus colegas del PSOE (A Pedro Sánchez 'El Breve' no le llega ya la camisa al cuello).

La revista británica, considerada una especie de 'biblia económica' por los grandes dirigentes políticos y empresariales del mundo, considera que sería «sabio» que se convocaran elecciones anticipadas en España:

"El el país no puede permitirse dos años más sin hacer nada, dada la minoría parlamentaria del Gobierno Sánchez".

Así lo destaca la publicación en un artículo titulado 'Lecciones españolas' (Lessons from Spain's recovery after the euro crisis), que lleva como subtítulo: «un país que superó la crisis del euro corre riesgo de quedar paralizado por sus consecuencias políticas» (El golpista Puigdemont: "Pedro Sánchez debe hacer los deberes pendientes porque su periodo de gracia se acaba").

The Economist indica que hace seis años que España parecía ser «la mayor calamidad económica de la Unión Europea», pero «gracias a las reformas estructurales y a un poco de suerte» se encuentra en una recuperación «sostenida» (Migrantes: la gran pifia del frívolo Pedro Sánchez y sus televisivos ministros ).

No obstante, considera que todavía tiene más desigualdad, más pobreza y más trabajadores mal pagados que en 2008.

En este contexto, apunta que Podemos es un «signo» de que España «no se ha librado del todo del populismo», mientras el nacionalismo catalán se ha convertido en un «separatismo intolerante».

Ambos, de diferentes maneras, pretenden cambiar los consensos que subyacen a la Constitución democrática de 1978, en opinión de la revista.

The Economist afirma que «España no necesita ser refundada», pero sí requiere de muchas reformas que tiene que llevar a cabo el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

Mantener la recuperación y reducir la deuda pública son las primeras tareas que la publicación pone a Sánchez, además de frenar el «abuso» de los contratos temporales y gastar más en los jóvenes que en aumentar unas pensiones «insostenibles».

Entre los desafíos, la publicación apunta que el de Cataluña es el más difícil de resolver. Señala que la Constitución defiende la unidad nacional y que cualquier referéndum de independencia implica una potencial ruptura del país.

En esta materia, considera que Rajoy nunca encontró el «balance» en la firmeza, el «entendimiento» y la «proporcionalidad», mientras que Sánchez está actuando «mejor», abriendo un proceso de diálogo con Quim Torra, el sucesor del golpista Carles Puigdemont, y sugiriendo un «retoque» en el Estatuto catalán.

La revista considera que la mejor salida es liberar a los presos independentistas catalanes e inhabilitarlos. En cualquier caso, agrega, España necesita «revisar» su sistema de descentralización, «reconociendo que un país diverso es más gobernable» al estilo del federalismo de Alemania.

Aunque Sánchez quiere gobernar hasta 2020, «The Economist» cree que sería «sabio» convocar elecciones anticipadas, puesto que el Ejecutivo perdió «impulso» desde que el PP perdiera su mayoría en 2015.

«España no puede permitirse dos años más sin hacer nada», advierte, y apunta que el PSOE y Ciudadanos tienen los elementos para una futura coalición «reformista».

Aunque ve que el mejor camino de «derrotar» a los separatistas es hacer a España atractiva, apunta que la acumulación de riesgos en Madrid refuerza el «punto muerto» en el que se encuentra Cataluña y «se pierde la oportunidad de pasar de la recuperación de la economía al renacimiento de España».

------

Taking the pain out of Spain

Lessons from Spain’s recovery after the euro crisis

Its admirable economic progress could be hobbled by politics