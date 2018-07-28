El rotativo británico apuesta por elecciones anticipadas
The Economist: "España debe celebrar ya elecciones, porque no puede permitirse dos años más sin hacer nada"
"El mejor camino de derrotar a los separatistas es hacer a España atractiva"
La revista británica indica que hace seis años que España parecía ser «la mayor calamidad económica de la Unión Europea», pero «gracias a las reformas estructurales y a un poco de suerte» se encuentra en una recuperación «sostenida»
Tremendo palo el que le endiña este fin de semana el influyente semanario 'The Economist' al ambicioso Pedro Sánchez y sus colegas del PSOE (A Pedro Sánchez 'El Breve' no le llega ya la camisa al cuello).
La revista británica, considerada una especie de 'biblia económica' por los grandes dirigentes políticos y empresariales del mundo, considera que sería «sabio» que se convocaran elecciones anticipadas en España:
"El el país no puede permitirse dos años más sin hacer nada, dada la minoría parlamentaria del Gobierno Sánchez".
Así lo destaca la publicación en un artículo titulado 'Lecciones españolas' (Lessons from Spain's recovery after the euro crisis), que lleva como subtítulo: «un país que superó la crisis del euro corre riesgo de quedar paralizado por sus consecuencias políticas» (El golpista Puigdemont: "Pedro Sánchez debe hacer los deberes pendientes porque su periodo de gracia se acaba").
The Economist indica que hace seis años que España parecía ser «la mayor calamidad económica de la Unión Europea», pero «gracias a las reformas estructurales y a un poco de suerte» se encuentra en una recuperación «sostenida» (Migrantes: la gran pifia del frívolo Pedro Sánchez y sus televisivos ministros ).
No obstante, considera que todavía tiene más desigualdad, más pobreza y más trabajadores mal pagados que en 2008.
En este contexto, apunta que Podemos es un «signo» de que España «no se ha librado del todo del populismo», mientras el nacionalismo catalán se ha convertido en un «separatismo intolerante».
Ambos, de diferentes maneras, pretenden cambiar los consensos que subyacen a la Constitución democrática de 1978, en opinión de la revista.
The Economist afirma que «España no necesita ser refundada», pero sí requiere de muchas reformas que tiene que llevar a cabo el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
Mantener la recuperación y reducir la deuda pública son las primeras tareas que la publicación pone a Sánchez, además de frenar el «abuso» de los contratos temporales y gastar más en los jóvenes que en aumentar unas pensiones «insostenibles».
Entre los desafíos, la publicación apunta que el de Cataluña es el más difícil de resolver. Señala que la Constitución defiende la unidad nacional y que cualquier referéndum de independencia implica una potencial ruptura del país.
En esta materia, considera que Rajoy nunca encontró el «balance» en la firmeza, el «entendimiento» y la «proporcionalidad», mientras que Sánchez está actuando «mejor», abriendo un proceso de diálogo con Quim Torra, el sucesor del golpista Carles Puigdemont, y sugiriendo un «retoque» en el Estatuto catalán.
La revista considera que la mejor salida es liberar a los presos independentistas catalanes e inhabilitarlos. En cualquier caso, agrega, España necesita «revisar» su sistema de descentralización, «reconociendo que un país diverso es más gobernable» al estilo del federalismo de Alemania.
Aunque Sánchez quiere gobernar hasta 2020, «The Economist» cree que sería «sabio» convocar elecciones anticipadas, puesto que el Ejecutivo perdió «impulso» desde que el PP perdiera su mayoría en 2015.
«España no puede permitirse dos años más sin hacer nada», advierte, y apunta que el PSOE y Ciudadanos tienen los elementos para una futura coalición «reformista».
Aunque ve que el mejor camino de «derrotar» a los separatistas es hacer a España atractiva, apunta que la acumulación de riesgos en Madrid refuerza el «punto muerto» en el que se encuentra Cataluña y «se pierde la oportunidad de pasar de la recuperación de la economía al renacimiento de España».
------
Taking the pain out of Spain
Lessons from Spain’s recovery after the euro crisis
Its admirable economic progress could be hobbled by politics
- JUST six years ago Spain seemed to be the European Union’s biggest economic calamity, menacing the survival of the euro itself. As it goes on holiday this week, it is in much brighter shape. Thanks to structural reforms and some good fortune, it is enjoying a sustained recovery.
- Spanish politics has little of the xenophobia common elsewhere in Europe. Forty years after it became a democracy, on issues of personal liberty such as gay marriage Spain feels Scandinavian rather than southern European. Boasting the world’s second-highest life expectancy, a good health service and world-class transport infrastructure, it is in many ways a great place to live.
- Yet that is not how many Spaniards see it. The slump in 2009-13 opened wounds that have yet to heal (see Special report). Spain is still more unequal, has more poor and more low-paid workers than in 2008. Real wages have fallen. Many younger Spaniards have had to delay their plans for a career, a house and children. Politics reflects that.
- A stable two-party system gave way in 2015 to hung parliaments, as public ire fuelled two newish parties: Podemos on the radical left and Ciudadanos, a centrist party a bit like the one running France.
- Podemos is one sign that Spain has not wholly been spared populism. Another is that Catalan nationalism has mutated, largely because of the crisis, into intolerant separatism. Both, in different ways, challenge the broad consensus that underlay the democratic constitution of 1978.
- Spain does not need refounding. But it does need further reform. That task falls to Pedro Sánchez, the new Socialist prime minister who came to power unexpectedly last month after ousting Mariano Rajoy with a censure motion over corruption scandals that were dogging the conservative People’s Party (PP). His first job is to keep the recovery going.
- Reducing the burden of public debt (98% of GDP) is vital if Spain is not to be caught out by the next downturn. Rather than repeal Mr Rajoy’s labour reform, as some Socialists want, Mr Sánchez should curb the abuse of temporary contracts. Education and skills-training need fixing; the welfare state should spend more on the young rather than raise unsustainable pensions.
- The trickiest problem is Catalonia, with 7.5m people and a fifth of the Spanish economy. It has been split in two by the actions of its separatists, culminating in an unconstitutional referendum and a unilateral declaration of independence last autumn.
- That was bound to provoke a harsh reaction from the centre. Like most other European democracies, though not Britain, Spain has a written constitution that upholds national unity. Any referendum on independence risks being copied in other regions, potentially breaking up the country. International law, in effect, recognises no right to self-determination by a region in an advanced democracy. No serious European politician is willing to countenance this; Britain’s referendum on Scottish independence is unlikely to be copied elsewhere.
- That said, in dealing with Catalonia and the grievances of a large minority of its people, Mr Rajoy never found a balance of firmness, understanding and proportionality. Spain’s judiciary, independent but often bovine, has made things worse. Charging Carles Puigdemont, the fugitive former Catalan president, and his colleagues with rebellion, under a law aimed at stopping military coups, was self-defeating.
- Predictably, a German court ruled that Mr Puigdemont could be extradited only on a lesser charge, prompting the Spanish court to desist. The best course would be to free the Catalan prisoners and charge them all with disobeying the constitution, punishable with lengthy disqualification from office.
- Mr Sánchez’s instincts on Catalonia are better than Mr Rajoy’s. He has opened talks with Mr Puigdemont’s successor. He has suggested tweaking Catalonia’s statute of home rule and getting Catalans to vote on that. Spain anyway needs to review its system of decentralisation, recognising that a diverse country is best governed in the manner of federal Germany rather than, as is the PP’s instinct, centralised France. That requires politically difficult constitutional changes.
- Mr Sánchez says he wants to govern until 2020. With only 84 of the 350 seats in Congress, he would be wise to call an election sooner. Government has lost momentum since the PP lost its majority in 2015. Spain cannot afford two more years of doing nothing.
- In the Socialists and Ciudadanos it has the elements of a future reformist coalition. That matters: the best way to defeat separatists is to make Spain as a whole more effective and attractive. By contrast, gridlock in Madrid risks reinforcing the stand-off in Catalonia and wasting the chance to turn the economic recovery into a Spanish renaissance.