Famosos
Vin Diesel y ‘La Roca’ se odian
Retrasan la grabación de Rápido y Furioso 9
La película inicialmente se estrenaría en 2019, pero por los inconvenientes saldrá en abril de 2020.
Medios internacionales han asegurado que el retraso de la grabación de Rápido y Furioso es por la mala relación entre los actores Vin Diesel y Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como ‘La Roca'.
El actor Tyrese Gibson, quien hace el papel del negrito gracioso del combo, habló del tema por su cuenta de Instagram criticando a Johnson por querer retrasar el nuevo proyecto. "Incluso si me llaman, no borraré esta publicación", escribió Gibson. "La gente te verá en abril de 2020 como #FamiliaRápidoyFurioso, ¿verdad?... ¿valdrá la pena la espera? ¿O será otro ‘Baywatch'? Amigos, amigos, relájense, solo soy un crítico apasionado del cine", según recoge LaKalle.
Con esas palabras no solo dijo que ‘La Roca' era el causante de los retrasos, sino que criticó la baja calidad de ‘Guardianes de la Bahía', la última película que grabó el protagonista de Hércules.
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
Una publicación compartida de TYRESE (@tyrese) el 4 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 8:29 PDT
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
Una publicación compartida de TYRESE (@tyrese) el 5 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 2:12 PDT
