El estremecedor testimonio de Cara Delevingne sobre los ataques sexuales del poderoso Harvey Weinstein

Otra actriz más se suma a la larga lista de denuncias públicas contra el productor de Hollywood Harvey Weinstein por acoso sexual.

Cara Delevingne ha sido la última en poner de manifiesto este domingo las intenciones que tuvo con ella.

La también modelo ha usado su cuenta de Instagram para denunciar a Weinstein y relatar cómo sufrió acoso sexual por parte del productor.

«Cuando empecé a trabajar como actriz, estaba trabajando en una película y recibí una llamada de Harvey Weinstein preguntando si había dormido con alguna de las mujeres con las que me había visto en los medios de comunicación. Fue una llamada muy rara e incómoda.... No respondí a ninguna de sus preguntas e intenté colgar el teléfono, pero antes de hacerlo, me dijo que si yo era gay o decidía estar con una mujer especialmente en público, que nunca obtendría el papel de una mujer heterosexual o lo haría como una actriz en Hollywood».

Por si fuera poco lo que tuvo que soportar Cara Delevingne, se volvió a encontrar con el productor.

«Un año o dos más tarde, fui a una reunión en el vestíbulo de un hotel con un director sobre una próxima película. El director salió de la reunión y Harvey también estaba. Me pidió que me quedara y charlara con él. Tan pronto como estuvimos solos empezó a presumir de todas las actrices con las que había dormido y de cómo había relanzado su carrera y había hablado de otras cosas inapropiadas de naturaleza sexual».

Tras esto, Weinstein la invitó a su habitación, algo que Delevingne rápidamente rechazó. La insistencia y la inocencia le llevaron a pensar que se estaría equivocando con él y finalmente aceptó tras mucho insistir.

«Cuando llegué, me sentí aliviada al encontrar a otra mujer en su habitación y pensé que estaba a salvo. Nos pidió que nos besáramos y ella empezó a avanzar hacía mí. Me levanté rápidamente y le pregunté si sabía que podía cantar. Y comencé a cantar... pensé que mejoraría la situación, más profesional, como una audición... Yo estaba tan nerviosa».

Y añade:

«Después de cantar volví a decir que tenía que irme. Me acompañó hasta la puerta y se paró frente a ella y trató de besarme en los labios. Lo detuve y logré salir de la habitación. Siempre pensé que me dio el papel en la película por lo que pasó. Desde entonces me sentí fatal por hacerla. Sentí que no merecía el papel».