La modelo y actriz denuncia en redes sociales lo que sufrió con el productor de Hollywood
El estremecedor testimonio de Cara Delevingne sobre los ataques sexuales del poderoso Harvey Weinstein
Otra actriz más se suma a la larga lista de denuncias públicas contra el productor de Hollywood Harvey Weinstein por acoso sexual.
Cara Delevingne ha sido la última en poner de manifiesto este domingo las intenciones que tuvo con ella.
La también modelo ha usado su cuenta de Instagram para denunciar a Weinstein y relatar cómo sufrió acoso sexual por parte del productor.
«Cuando empecé a trabajar como actriz, estaba trabajando en una película y recibí una llamada de Harvey Weinstein preguntando si había dormido con alguna de las mujeres con las que me había visto en los medios de comunicación. Fue una llamada muy rara e incómoda.... No respondí a ninguna de sus preguntas e intenté colgar el teléfono, pero antes de hacerlo, me dijo que si yo era gay o decidía estar con una mujer especialmente en público, que nunca obtendría el papel de una mujer heterosexual o lo haría como una actriz en Hollywood».
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
Una publicación compartida de Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) el 11 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:39 PDT
Por si fuera poco lo que tuvo que soportar Cara Delevingne, se volvió a encontrar con el productor.
«Un año o dos más tarde, fui a una reunión en el vestíbulo de un hotel con un director sobre una próxima película. El director salió de la reunión y Harvey también estaba. Me pidió que me quedara y charlara con él. Tan pronto como estuvimos solos empezó a presumir de todas las actrices con las que había dormido y de cómo había relanzado su carrera y había hablado de otras cosas inapropiadas de naturaleza sexual».
Tras esto, Weinstein la invitó a su habitación, algo que Delevingne rápidamente rechazó. La insistencia y la inocencia le llevaron a pensar que se estaría equivocando con él y finalmente aceptó tras mucho insistir.
«Cuando llegué, me sentí aliviada al encontrar a otra mujer en su habitación y pensé que estaba a salvo. Nos pidió que nos besáramos y ella empezó a avanzar hacía mí. Me levanté rápidamente y le pregunté si sabía que podía cantar. Y comencé a cantar... pensé que mejoraría la situación, más profesional, como una audición... Yo estaba tan nerviosa».
Y añade:
«Después de cantar volví a decir que tenía que irme. Me acompañó hasta la puerta y se paró frente a ella y trató de besarme en los labios. Lo detuve y logré salir de la habitación. Siempre pensé que me dio el papel en la película por lo que pasó. Desde entonces me sentí fatal por hacerla. Sentí que no merecía el papel».
Tras el incidente, Delevingne asegura que no sabía si contarlo, no quería hacer daño a su familia y se sentía culpable.
«Estoy aterrorizada de que estas cosas le hayan sucedido a tantas mujeres que conozco y que nadie haya dicho nada por miedo».
Ha sido la ola de denuncias públicas las que han hecho que la actriz tenga el valor de denunciarlo.
Entre esas voces se encuentran intérpretes como Angelina Jolie y Gwyneth Paltrow.