Estación College Park
Un youtuber colocado 'embiste' al metro en Toronto y se rompe la crisma
Completamente fuera de sí por el consumo de diferentes sustancias, el chaval desafió a la formación, que lo golpeó de lleno en la cabeza
El joven, que se presenta en Instagram como "fucklilevil", estaba descontrolado. Se asomaba al borde del andén y agitaba las manos como desafiando a tren.
Ninguno de los pasajeros se acercó a disuadirlo, pero uno se tomó "la molestia" de filmarlo con su teléfono móvil.
Cuando la formación llegó a la estación College Park del metro de Toronto, Canadá, embistió brutalmente al joven en la cabeza.
Quedó tendido, gravemente herido, pero vivo, según recoge Infobae.
This is not a result of me getting hit by the train, this is from me getting into a car accident from 2 weeks ago. My face looks too fucked to post right nowb but If you think this is a laughing matter you're honestly fucked in your head I was clearly on drugs (doctors said this was a mix of Xanax and alcohol) and surrounded by people who could've done something to prevent this... I know I would have done something if I saw someone's life at risk like that... but people would rather pull out their phones and start recording than to simply pull Me back... no one to blame for this but myself but ima leave this post up for you stupid ignorant pieces of shit to make your self look even more so... this was s huge eye open for me I'm never doing drugs again and definitely not going to be thinking of drinking any time soon! And always remember that the negative energy you give off only comes back around to fuck you(or your future Children) in the ass so keep the ignorant comments coming this shit entertaining af you ignorant dummies! And once again, don't do drugs kids! #Hard2Kill
Una publicación compartida de @EKONTHETRACK/LIL EVIL 😈 (@fucklilevil) el Dic 7, 2017 at 5:43 PST
El incidente se produjo el 14 de diciembre de 2017. Fue trasladado al hospital, donde lograron estabilizarlo.
Días después, una vez que estuvo fuera de peligro y recuperó la conciencia, escribió un duro mensaje en su perfil de Instagram, criticando con ferocidad a los que no hicieron nada por evitar su accidente.
