Redacción, 26 de julio de 2018 a las 14:59
Diario Extra Diario Extra
Periodismo | Prensa

Diario Extra is a tabloid newspaper in Costa Rica, established in 1979 and the first issue was released in October of that year.

La Extra is one of the most highly read newspapers in Costa Rica, having the largest number of copies printed daily in the country. It is notable for its use of red ink in headlines and for its inclusion of more left-wing political voices in its editorial section than other Costa Rican newspapers.

Its candid writing style has given it a wide following among working-class readers in Costa Rica. Most of its pages are filled with short, sensationalistic news items. Often, images of graphic, disturbing scenes are displayed on the front page, such as photographs of fatal accidents. Some of its reporters use slang understandable only to the Costa Rica population. Nevertheless, the paper also conducts serious investigative reporting and features lengthy interviews with important political figures.

WEB DIARIO EXTRA

