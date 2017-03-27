Jim Keenan, sj: "En este momento de confusión, el Papa está levantando una Iglesia como un faro en las tinieblas"

(José M. Vidal).- "El giro de Francisco a lo social es el imperativo evangélico". Jim Keenan, sj, profesor del Boston College y creador de una red mundial de moralistas, que acaba de ser recibida por el Papa y por varios dicasteros romanos. El reputado moralista americano cree que "frabcisco es un faro en medio de las tinieblas", defiende la 'Amoris laetitia' y la moral enriquecida por el bien hacer de los laicos en este ámbito.

Acaba de estar en Roma, con algunos otros miembros de Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church, y han sido recibidos por diversos dicasterios y por el propio Papa. ¿Es un reconocimiento explícito a la red que fundó?

Los miembros del comité organizador de nuestra red fuimos a Roma para presentarnos a los cardenales y al personal de seis Congregaciones y para ofrecernos como punto de contacto. Fuimos recibidos calurosamente y nuestros anfitriones nos dedicaron un largo tiempo.

La sensación que tuvimos fue, sobre todo, de respaldo. Tras catorce años de desarrollo de la que es una red viviente de mil moralistas católicos de ochenta países, recibimos en las reuniones con cada uno de los cardenales y con el Papa una bienvenida, un apoyo y un respaldo fraternal.

¿Se puede saber qué les dijo el Papa Francisco?

Nos reunimos con él durante 45 minutos. Nos presentamos y le comenté que habíamos perdido uno de nuestro grupo, Lucas Chan, SJ, quién falleció repentinamente el mayo pasado de un fallo cardíaco.

Le di al Papa su estampita. Lo queríamos mucho y, al dársela al Papa, muchos de nosotros lloramos. El Papa vio lo cercanos que somos los siete y agradeció que le diéramos la tarjeta. "Un gesto muy bonito", dijo. Creo que en aquel momento percibió que lo que más nos importa en nuestra red es el cariño tangible mutuo.

Le dimos unos libros que acabamos de publicar. Uno que se llama Just Sustainability y otro sobre la migración, y le explicamos que estos libros recogen trabajos de 25 autores diferentes de todos los continentes. En total le entregamos cinco de nuestros libros que abarcan un abanico de temas éticos, y con eso el Papa pudo contemplar lo extensiva es la red que hemos establecido.

Hablamos sobre cómo nuestras reuniones en Trento, Padua, Manila, Bangalore, Berlín, Cracovia, Bogotá y Nairobi han sido encuentros de moralistas de contextos muy diversos, pero a la vez capaces de discutir sobre esta diversidad sin caer en la polarización. Construimos nuestra unidad sobre esa capacidad de discutir, no sobre un consenso uniforme.

Su Santidad también nos habló de la unidad verdadera, que no se halla en la uniformidad sino en la diversidad, que toma en cuenta el contexto sin perder de vista lo que tenemos en común. Unidad en la diversidad. Fue un tema recurrente en nuestra conversación.

Hablamos también sobre Amoris laetitia: acerca del hecho de que muchos de nosotros hemos escrito sobre la exhortación, y sobre cómo algunas Iglesias -las de Alemania, Austria, Italia, Francia, Argentina y Sudáfrica en particular- están muy adelantadas respecto a la de Estados Unidos a la hora de acogerla.

Discutimos específicamente sobre el libro alemán editado por Stephan Goertz, Wendepunkt für die Moraltheologie? Kontext, Rezeption und Hermeneutik von Amoris laetitia. Al Papa le interesó claramente la cuestión de Amoris laetitia como un "punto de inflexión".

¿La vertiente moral es uno de los 'caballos de batalla' del pontificado del Papa Bergoglio?

La enseñanza de la moral es una fortaleza central del papado de Francisco. Pero él la enseña de una forma muy innovadora. Trae a la discusión las cuestiones morales en sí. Por ejemplo, para abordar las cuestiones sobre el matrimonio y el divorcio, las trajo al Sínodo, ¡y dejó que los miembros las discutiera dos años! Y después, en Amoris laetitia, espera a que las Iglesias locales la trabajen y reciban, y espera a que los matrimonios la interioricen de modo que, tras reflexionarlo en conciencia, traigan sus vidas a la Iglesia. El Papa respeta la manera en la que funciona la iluminación moral: a través de las percepciones compartidas, la confianza mutua, la honestidad total y la atención a nuestras tradiciones y a las Escrituras.

La vertiente moral, por lo tanto, es clave para el Papa, pero la forma en la que la abarca es muy sugerente para muchos de nosotros que trabajamos en el campo de la ética. En nuestra red hay cientos de moralistas reflexionando y escribiendo sobre su manera de proceder.

Muchos laicos suelen preguntarse el porqué una jerarquía de célibes se sigue metiendo tanto en las alcobas. ¿Qué decirles?

Con respecto a la ética sexual y marital, creo que tenemos que reconocer dos novedades muy significativas haciéndose sentir hoy en la Iglesia.

Primero, Amoris laetitia no es una intrusión en las alcobas. Más bien, es una invitación a volver a la Iglesia: a repensar nuestro acceso al Sacramento. No se trata del control de la natalidad: se trata de entender mejor los deseos de los laicos que quieren formar parte de una Iglesia que les da la bienvenida. Así que el enfoque es otro, ¿verdad? La exhortación es una invitación a una relación más plena con la Iglesia.

Segundo, vemos cada vez más que el trabajo sobre la ética sexual y el matrimonio lo hacen laicos casados, no los sacerdotes. Puedo decir que en mi país los nombres más importantes en la ética teológica matrimonial no son los de curas, sino laicos como Lisa Cahill, Flossie Bourg, Julie Hanlon Rubio y David Matzko McCarthy.

Lo que escriben es más exhaustivo, más profundo y más significativo que lo que vimos escribir en el pasado a los moralistas clérigos. El nuevo enfoque se ha puesto no en el dormitorio, sino en el hogar y en lso barrios.

¿Teme usted, como dicen los conservadores, que, si se toca algo de lo moral, todo el edificio puede venirse abajo?

Me sorprende la pregunta, ¡y me pregunto qué es lo que la gente cree que no está temblando o viniéndose abajo! ¿Realmente se cree que las cosas no se desintegran? Estamos viviendo un momento de gran inquietud: el auge del populismo, la falta de compasión, las masas de inmigrantes y refugiados y un cambio climático sin precedentes. ¿Se está consiguiendo mantener todo junto? Yo creo que no.

Las cuestiones morales tienen hoy día una urgencia imperiosa. Van directamente a un orden social que se ha visto puesto en entredicho, pero más que eso nos interpelan a cuenta de los marginados que hoy se encuentran amenazados más que nunca.

Este no es un momento en que debemos preocuparnos por una pérdida de credibilidad. Más bien debemos preocuparnos por ellos a los que se les abandona día tras día, por el nacionalismo despiadado, por la creciente brecha entre ricos y pobres y por la incapacidad del orden social de fijar bien sus prioridades.

¿Puede volver a conectar la Iglesia con los jóvenes actuales, manteniendo inalterable su doctrina sobre relaciones prematrimoniales, preservativos..., etc?

Pienso que tenemos que ocuparnos de estos millones de jóvenes que creen en la espiritualidad, pero que son reacios a comprometerse con una comunidad eclesial. Lo que buscan es un espíritu de bienvenida, y creo que una Iglesia acogedora es clave para todos nosotros, y algo en que nos guía Amoris laetitia. La Iglesia primitiva ciertamente fue acogedora con los gentiles y con los muchos inmigrantes que llegaban a las ciudades romanas. Necesitamos una Iglesia aún más acogedora.

En un momento de confusión, de oscuridad y de un desinterés total por el bien común, necesitamos una Iglesia que se levante como un faro en las tinieblas. Creo que el Papa Francisco la está levantando, pero las Iglesias locales también la tienen que levantar. Muchas lo hacen, pero otras muchas, no.

Necesitamos más líderes locales visionarios, proféticos y creativos que sepan escuchar, que sepan leer los signos de los tiempos, que sepan dar la bienvenida y defender a los vulnerables y a los que les falta estabilidad vital en estos tiempos revueltos.

No necesitamos líderes singulares, sino líderes que sepan trabajar en red, trabajar en equipo y invitar a otros a las grandes oportunidades que hay actualmente para responder a la crisis. No es el momento (¿acaso ha habido uno?) para la figura mítica solitaria: es un momento para un liderazgo solidario. Creo que este es el liderazgo al que llama el Papa Francisco. Es por eso que confía tanto en los Sínodos, y por que se rodea de su grupo de nueve.

Pienso, además, que a los jóvenes hay que incluirles en este liderazgo.

Parece que, con Francisco, la moral eclesial se centra más en la moral social (corrupción y demás) que en la moral sexual. ¿Comparte ese cambio de óptica?

¡El giro del Papa Francisco a lo social es el imperativo evangélico! Para poner un ejemplo: es importante ver a la Laudato Si' como una encíclica social. El liderazgo del Papa nos despierta de nuevo al compromiso del catolicismo con el bien común.

El bien común no es una idea: es la humanidad, la interconexión de las personas. Esto es lo que defiende Francisco una y otra vez: que todos estamos interconectados.

En nuestra red, estamos intentando conectarnos unos con otros de modo que podamos contemplar cómo lo que pasa en Kampala o Manila afecta a lo que hacemos en Nueva York, Madrid o Bangalore.

Creemos que hemos de ser personas cuyas vidas reflejan sus creencias: que como moralistas tenemos que ser personas que leen los signos de los tiempos con los ojos de la fe puestos en las Escrituras y la tradición, siempre conscientes de que llevamos estos recursos con nosotros mientras caminamos hacia adelante como discípulos de Cristo.

Otros titulares:

El Papa respeta la manera en la que funciona la iluminación moral: a través de las percepciones compartidas, la confianza mutua, la honestidad total y la atención a nuestras tradiciones y a las Escrituras

La vertiente moral es clave para el Papa, pero la forma en la que la abarca es muy sugerente para muchos de nosotros trabajando en la ética

Amoris laetitia trata de entender mejor los deseos de los laicos que quieren formar parte de una Iglesia que les da la bienvenida

Vemos cada vez más que el trabajo sobre la ética sexual y el matrimonio lo hacen laicos casados, no sacerdotes

Estamos viviendo un momento de gran inquietud: el auge del populismo, la falta de compasión, las masas de inmigrantes y refugiados y un cambio climático sin precedentes

Las cuestiones morales tienen hoy día una urgencia imperiosa

Este no es un momento en que debemos preocuparnos por una pérdida de credibilidad. Más bien debemos preocuparnos por ellos a los que se les abandona día tras día

Tenemos que ocuparnos de estos millones de jóvenes que creen en la espiritualidad pero que son reacios a comprometerse con una comunidad eclesial

Necesitamos hoy una Iglesia aún más acogedora

En un momento de confusión, de oscuridad y de un desinterés total en el bien común, necesitamos una Iglesia que se levante como un faro en las tinieblas

Necesitamos más líderes locales visionarios, proféticos y creativos que sepan escuchar

¡El giro del Papa Francisco a lo social es el imperativo evangélico!

El bien común no es una idea: es la humanidad, la interconexión de las personas





"His leadership reawakens us to Catholicism's commitment to the common good"

Jim Keenan, SJ: "In a time of confusion, Pope Francis is building a Church that stands clearly as a beacon in the darkness"

"We're all related: that's what Francis keeps making as a central claim"

(José M. Vidal).- "Pope Francis' move to the social is the Gospel imperative". Jim Keenan, SJ, professor of Boston College, chatted with RD about what he calls Pope Bergoglio's "very inviting" way of tackling moral theology, questions of which discipline are "very urgent" in the "time of great interest" we're living through today. The common good in which both so much believe, he explains, "is not an idea; it is humanity, persons connected".

You've just been in Rome, with other members of Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church, where you were received in various dicasteries and by the Pope himself. Was that explicit recognition of this network you founded?

As members of the Planning Committee of our network, we went to Rome to simply introduce ourselves to the cardinals and staff of the six congregations and to offer our services of networking with others. We were welcomed warmly and spent long periods of time with each of our hosts.

Validation is precisely the feeling we had. After 14 years of developing a living network of 1000 Catholic ethicists from 80 countries, we found in our meetings with each of the cardinals and with the pope himself a welcome, a validation, and a fraternal support of our network.

Could you tell us what Pope Francis told you?

We met with Pope Francis for 45 minutes. We introduced ourselves and at the end of our introduction I remarked that we lost one from our group, Lúcás Chan, SJ, who died suddenly last May at 46 of heart failure and then gave him Lúcás's memorial card. He was very loved by us and as I gave it to Pope Francis, most members cried. The pope saw how close the 7 of us are and appreciated that we gave him the card. "A very gracious gesture", he said. I think at that moment he saw what mattered most about our network was our tangible care for one another.

We gave him books that we have published. One called Just Sustainability and another on migration and explained that these were works by 25 different authors from the different continents. In total we gave him 5 of our books that cover a spectrum of topics in ethics and he saw how we have an extensive network among one another.

We discussed how our meetings in Trento, Padova, Manila, Bangalore, Berlin, Krakow, Bogota, and Nairobi have been encounters which are of moralists of very diverse backgrounds but of people able to discuss their diversity without polarization. We find our unity in our ability to discuss, not in achieving some uniform statement.

His Holiness then began to talk of a true unity that is not found in uniformity but in diversity, that heeds context while still seeing what we have in common. A unity in our diversity. This was a recurring theme of our conversation.

We also spoke of Amoris laetitia and how many of us have written about the exhortation and how some churches like those in Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Argentina and South Africa are way ahead of other churches as in the US in receiving the exhortation.

And we specifically discussed the German book edited by Stephan Goertz, Wendepunkt für die Moraltheologie? Kontext, Rezeption und Hermeneutik von Amoris laetitia. The pope was clearly interested in this issue of Amoris laetitia as a "turning point."

Is moral theology one of the "hobby-horses" of Pope Bergoglio?

I would say that for Papa Francesco, teaching on morality is a central strength of his papacy. But he teaches in a very innovative way: he places moral questions into discussion. For instance, to address the questions of marriage and divorce he first brought them to the synod and left it to the members to discuss for two years! Then in Amoris laetitia, he waits for the local churches to work on how to receive it and he waits to see whether married couples are interested in taking it to their consciences and then from there for them, in conscience, to bring their life to the church. He respects how moral insight comes about: through shared insights, mutual trust, unabashed honesty, and mindfulness of our traditions and Scriptures.

So the moral aspect is very much key for him, but the way he does it is for many of us in ethics, very inviting. In our network, hundreds of ethicists write and speak about his way of proceeding.

Many lay people often ask themselves why a hierarchy of celibate men likes to stick its nose in people's bedrooms so much. What would you say to them?

With regards to the topics of sexual and marital ethics, I think that we need to acknowledge two very significant developments happening in the church today. First, Amoris laetitia is not an intrusion into the "bedrooms/alcabas". Rather its an invitation into the church and to reconsider approaches to the altar. It's not about birth control, it's about understanding better the wishes of the laity who want to find a church that welcomes them into it. So the direction is different, no? The Exhortation is an invitation into a fuller relationship with the church.

Second, more and more we see the work on sexual ethics and on marriage, coming from not clergy, but married lay people. I can say in my own country that the most important names in theological ethics on marriage are not the names of priests, but lay people like Lisa Cahill, Flossie Bourg, Julie Hanlon Rubio, and David Matzko McCarthy.

What they write about is fuller, deeper and more meaningful than what we saw in the past from clergy moral theologians. The new focus is not primarily on the bedroom, but the entire home and the neighborhood.

Are you afraid, like many conservatives, that if we touch moral theology the whole edifice could come crashing down?

I find this question peculiar. I wonder what people think is not falling or already collapsing! Do people really think that things don't fall apart? We are now living at a time of great unrest: the rise of populism, the lack of compassion, enormous masses of immigrants and refugees and unprecedented climate change. Is everything staying together? I don't see that happening.

The moral questions today are very urgent. They are about our social order that is imperiled but even more urgently about those on the margins who are at greater risk than ever before.

This is not a time of worrying about the collapse of credibility, it is about getting to those who are being abandoned day by day, by ruthless nationalism, by an ever growing divide between the rich and poor, and by the social order's inability to set its priorities right.

Can the Church reconnect with the young people of today while keeping intact its doctrine on prematrimonial relationships, contraception, etc.?

I think that we need to attend to those millions of young people who believe in a spirituality but are reluctant to commit to a church community. I think a welcoming spirit is what they are looking for.

I think that a hospitable church is key for us all today, something that Amoris laetitia guides us on. I think that the early church was certainly hospitable to the gentiles and to the many immigrants arriving in Roman cities. We need an even more welcoming Church.

But in a time of confusion, of darkness and of a real disinterest in the common good, we need a Church that stands clearly as a beacon in this time of darkness. I think that Pope Francis does this, but I think the local churches need to do this as well. Many do, but many don't.

We need more visionary, prophetic, creative, local leaders, who know how to listen, who know how to read the signs of the times, who know how to welcome and who are able to defend the vulnerable and those whose contexts are so unstable in these turbulent times.

We do not need singular leaders, however, we need rather leaders who know how to network, how to work with one another, how to invite others into the massive opportunities out there for responding to the crisis. This is not a time (was there ever?) for the mythic singular figure. It's a time for solidarity in leadership. I think this is the leadership that Pope Francis is calling for. It is why he trusts synods so much; it is why he surrounds himself with his group of 9.

I think young people need to be among those called to this leadership.

It seems as though with Francis Church morality has focused more on the social rather than on the sexual. Do you share this point of view?

Pope Francis' move to the social is the Gospel imperative! For instance, it is important to see Laudato Si' as a social encyclical. His leadership reawakens us to Catholicism's commitment to the common good.

The common good is not an idea; it is humanity, persons connected. That's what he keeps making as a central claim: that we are all related.

In our network, we are trying to become connected with one another so that we can consider how the issues in Kampala and Manila affect the work in New York, Madrid, and Bangalore. We believe that we must be a people whose lives follow their beliefs, that we must be a people as ethicists who read the signs of the times but with the eyes of faith in our scriptures and in our tradition, always mindful that we bring these resources with us as we journey forward as disciples of Christ.

Other headlines:

The Pope respects how moral insight comes about: through shared insights, mutual trust, unabashed honesty, and mindfulness of our traditions and Scriptures

The moral aspect is very much key for the Pope, but the way he does it is for many of us in ethics, very inviting

Amoris laetitia us about understanding better the wishes of the laity who want to find a church that welcomes them into it

More and more we see the work on sexual ethics and on marriage, coming from not clergy, but married lay people

We are now living at a time of great unrest: the rise of populism, the lack of compassion, enormous masses of immigrants and refugees and unprecedented climate change

Moral questions today are very urgent

This is not a time of worrying about the collapse of credibility, it is about getting to those who are being abandoned day by day

We need to attend to those millions of young people who believe in a spirituality but are reluctant to commit to a church community

We need an even more welcoming Church

In a time of confusion, of darkness and of a real disinterest in the common good, we need a Church that stands clearly as a beacon in this time of darkness

We need more visionary, prophetic, creative, local leaders, who know how to listen

Pope Francis' move to the social is the Gospel imperative!

The common good is not an idea; it is humanity, persons connected