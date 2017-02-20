Harvey Cox: "Francisco es quizás el único muro de contención frente a Trump"

(José M. Vidal).- El pastor bautista y profesor Harvey Cox (1929, Pensilvania) ha sido durante los últimos cincuenta años uno de los más destacados expertos mundiales en el hecho religioso en la sociedad moderna. Su libro, 'La Ciudad secular' marcó un hito. Habló con RD durante un descanso en el I Encuentro Iberoamericano de Teología celebrado en Boston, cita a la que acudió para apoyar al Papa Francisco, figura que admira por ser, entre otras cosas, el único líder mundial que puede hacer frente a Trump.

Profesor Cox, ¿sigue estando vigente la tesis de su libro sobre la secularidad?

Sí y no. Muchas de los corrientes que analizo se han mantenido actuales, mientras que otras cosas han cambiado. El cambio más grande que noto en mi pensamiento de hace cincuenta años es que "secularización" no es el término más apropiado para lo que está pasando en el mundo.

A mi modo de ver, lo que está pasando es una descentralización de lo sagrado hacia otras instituciones: el deporte, los negocios, el ocio, el estilo... muchos de los elementos que antes estaban presentes en las instituciones religiosas ya están allí en estas formaciones supuestamente "seculares". Pero no son "seculares" en el sentido exacto de ese término: aún conservan una calidad "religiosa" ambigua. Algunas tendencias continúan, por lo tanto, pero otras no.

Su último libro es El Futuro de la Fe. ¿Cuál es el futuro de la fe? ¿Tiene futuro la fe?

Sí, porque creo que los seres humanos son criaturas que por naturaleza buscan la fe, el significado, los valores, las narrativas. Eso es lo que buscamos -lo encontramos de diferentes maneras, en diferentes expresiones- pero la búsqueda de la fe en sí no es algo que desaparecerá mientras sigamos siendo seres humanos.

Habrá diferentes expresiones de la fe. Por eso, como cristianos, tenemos que prepararnos para esta diversificación de diferentes camino. La fe en sí, no obstante, seguirá sin duda.

Creo que estamos ante un período de crecimiento del cristianismo: no tanto en Occidente -Europa, los Estados Unidos- sino en el Sur global. Allí es donde está el futuro de mi fe, el cristianismo. Creo que allí es donde su futuro será más fuerte.

¿Tienen futuro todas las religiones, incluido el catolicismo?

Sí, pero de diferentes formas. El catolicismo de hoy no es el de hace 150 años. Ha habido cambios grandes: Vaticano II, y ahora el Papa Francisco... El núcleo es el mismo pero las expresiones culturales son bastante diferentes, y lo seguirán siendo.

Y eso también es verdad respecto al islam. El islam ha cambiado y está cambiando, aunque muchos crean que no lo hace. Lo mismo pasa con el protestantismo y con otras formas de ser religioso. Si las religiones no cambian, desparecerán...Pero, mientras van cambiando, tienen que preservar el mismo significado -ese sentido fundamental de qué es la realidad, Dios, el ser humano-, a la vez que encuentran diferentes formas para captar eso.

¿Le gusta el Papa Francisco?

Sí, soy un gran admirador. Es una de las razones por las que estoy aquí, en esta conferencia.

¿Qué es lo que espera de él?

Creo que hasta aquí ha hecho cosas maravillosas. Le conocí el año pasado, cuando yo estaba en Roma, y me impresionó mucho. Es un don para la Iglesia católica, para todas las Iglesias...un don para todo el mundo.

Es una persona extraordinaria, y rezo por él. Sé que tiene oposición -una oposición fuerte y seria- y creo que necesita que le apoyemos. Así que, cuando Rafael Luciani me habló de esta conferencia en la que ahora estamos y me dijo que una de las cosas que pretendían hacer era apoyar al Papa Francisco en lo que está haciendo -darle un soporte teológico-, quise venir con mucho gusto, aunque no soy un teólogo católico, y quise contribuir en todo lo que pude.

¿Dónde tiene más enemigos: dentro de la Iglesia o fuera?

En los dos sitios.

¿Y los más peligrosos?

Los más peligrosos están dentro, porque ocupan puestos de poder. Algunos son obispos, hasta cardenales, y otros, teólogos... Pueden hacerle la vida muy difícil e imposibilitarle que haga lo que cree que Dios quiere. Pero es muy bueno a la hora de tratar con esta gente: primero, de manera suave, y también con mano dura cuando hace falta. Espero que tenga éxito.

Tiene 80 años, ¿le va a dar tiempo a terminar su reforma?

Probablemente no. Puede empezarla, y de manera contundente -puede poner las bases para un futuro desarrollo de su proyecto para cuando ya no esté-, pero creo que es una tarea demasiado grande como para terminarla en un solo pontificado.

¿La reforma tendrá que continuarla él que venga, su sucesor?

¡Espero que sí!

Pero, ¿puede ser reversible?

Creo que, al menos algunos aspectos, no lo son, porque la gente ha visto y saboreado lo que esta reforma ha significado, y no se va a parar solo porque el Papa Francisco no la lidere. Creo que continuará: puede ser que se torne más difícil, pero no la detendrán.

¿Por qué le quiere tanto la gente sencilla, el pueblo, incluso los no creyentes, los indiferentes o los ateos?

Porque es un ejemplo para todos: un ejemplo de apertura, de aliento y de no críticar. Lo que tenemos en los EEUU, y en muchos sitios del mundo, son muchísimos jóvenes que no están afiliados a ningún movimiento religioso, organismo, o iglesia. Pero no son ateos: están mirando, buscando, intentando encontrar algo, y pienso que el Papa les habla a ellos. Con su forma de vivir y su forma de hablar.

Yo, por ejemplo, tengo amigos en mi universidad que se consideran no religiosos, algunos hasta agnósticos, pero el 100% de ellos está favorablemente dispuesto hacia el Papa Francisco. Es increíble.

¿El Papa puede ser el único líder global que le pueda hacer frente a Donald Trump?

Bueno... como alguien dijo hace solo una semana: el Papa Francisco es el único adulto que queda ahora, el único maduro. Creo que uno de los problemas con Trump es que es muy infantil. Es impetuoso, intemperado: actúa desde la ira y no modera sus sentimientos. Esa es una forma peligrosa de actuar, y es característico de los niños. Hay otras cosas. Sus políticas muy a menudo son muy malas -no todas, pero muchas-, pero me preocupa su falta de temperamento equilibrado.

Una cosa que tiene el Papa Francisco es un sentido maravilloso de madurez. Madurez, equilibrio y justicia. Así que sí, creo que ya es uno de los pocos muros de contención -quizás el único- a lo que a Trump le gustaría hacer.

¿El mundo va a sufrir con Trump?

Sin ninguna duda: van a sufrir los pobres, los emigrantes, los refugiados... muchos van a sufrir por culpa de sus políticas.

¿América Latina especialmente?

Me temo que sí. Procurará ser muy severo con los latinoamericanos. Ha manifestado claramente su intención en ese sentido, no es ningún secreto. Pero algunas de las cosas de las que habla son ridículas, como este gran muro, por ejemplo... No va a conseguir nada. Antes que nada, no creo que lo vaya a poder hacer. Veremos. Pero el 40% de las personas que entran en EEUU desde México y otros sitios de América Latina -el 40%- lo hacen volando: no tendrían de ninguna forma que atravesar ningún muro. Es verdad que hay gente que viene aquí y no abandona EEUU cuando debe... pero la actitud de Trump hacia los refugiados es absolutamente lo opuesto a la actitud del Evangelio.

¿El dinero gobierna el mundo? ¿Es una lucha de la luz contra las tinieblas?

¡Hasta en la Iglesia! Es la tiranía del "dios mercado"... lo dice hasta el Papa. Nos gobierna el mercado.

¿Pero hay esperanza?

Sí, siempre, y la esperanza es más importante ahora que nunca. La esperanza no es un dato empírico: es una virtud teologal que viene de lo más profundo. Tenemos que tener esperanza, y creo que la tenemos: la gente nunca se rendirá. Me dan mucho aliento mis estudiantes, mis hijos ya adultos... ellos nunca abandonarán la esperanza.

Otros titulares

"Lo que está pasando es una descentralización de lo sagrado hacia otras instituciones: el deporte, los negocios, el ocio, el estilo..."

"Los seres humanos son criaturas que por naturaleza buscan la fe"

"Estamos ante un período de crecimiento del cristianismo en el Sur global: Alli está su futuro"

"El islam ha cambiado y está cambiando, aunque muchos crean que no lo hace"

"Soy un gran admirador del Papa Francisco"

"El Papa es un don para la Iglesia católica, para todas las Iglesias y para todo el mundo"

"Sé que tiene oposición -una oposición fuerte y seria- y creo que necesita que le apoyemos"

"Los enemigos más peligrosos del Papa están dentro, porque ocupan puestos de poder"

"La reforma de la Iglesia es una tarea demasiado grande como para terminarla en un solo pontificado"

"Creo que la reforma continuará. Puede ser que se torne más difícil, pero no la detendrán"

"El Papa es uno de los pocos muros de contención -quizás el único- frente a lo que a Trump le gustaría hacer"

"Muchos van a sufrir por culpa de las políticas de Trump, especialmente los pobres, los emigrantes y los refugiados"

"La actitud de Trump hacia los refugiados es absolutamente lo opuesto a la actitud del Evangelio"

"Es la tiranía del "dios mercado"...lo dice hasta el Papa. Nos gobierna el mercado"

English-language version:

(José M. Vidal).- For the past fifty years the Baptist pastor and professor Harvey Cox has been one of the world's most renowned experts on religiosity in modern society. His book The Secular City marked a watershed moment. Cox spoke to RD during a break in the 1st Iberoamerican Conference of Theology held in Boston. A meeting to which Cox went out of his support for Pope Francis: a figure he admires, among other reasons, because he sees him as being the only world leader who can face up to Trump.

Professor Cox: are the arguments you made in The Secular City still valid?

More or less: yes and no. Yes: many of the currents that I describe, the trends, are still operating; some things have changed, however. The big change in my thinking, from fifty years ago, is that "secularisation" is really not the most appropriate term for what's happening in the world. I see what is happening is what I call a "decentralisation", a "decentring" of the sacred into other institutions: sports, business, entertainment, style... Many of the elements that used to be present in religious institutions are now present in these so-called "secular" formations. But it really isn't "secular" in the full sense: they still have a kind of a "religious" quality, or an ambiguous "religious" quality. So I would say some of the trends continue, but some don't.

One of your recent books was entitled The Future of Faith. What's the future of faith? Does faith have a future?

Yes, and that's because I think human beings are congenitally faith-seeking, meaning-seeking, values-seeking, narrative-seeking creatures. That's what we're looking for: we find it in different ways, in different expressions, but the quest for faith itself is not something that's going to disappear as long as there are human beings. There'll be different expressions of faith, so I think as Christians we have to ready for that diversification of different faith paths, but faith itself will certainly continue. And I think that we're in a period of growth in Christianity: not so much in the Western world - Europe, the United States - but in the Southern world... That's the future of the faith that's my faith, the Christian faith. I see the future strongest there.

Do all the religions have a future?

Yes, I think so.

Catholicism, Islam...

Yes. In different ways. The Catholicism of today is not the Catholicism of 150 years ago. There have been some big changes: Vatican II, and now Pope Francis... The core is the same but the cultural expressions are quite different, and will continue to differ, and that's also the case with Islam. Islam is changing - many people think it isn't but it is changing, and has changed, and will continue to change I think. The same with Protestantism and with other religious forms. If they don't change they disappear, but while they change they have to keep that same core meaning - their underlying sense of what reality is, what God is, what human beings are - but find different moods of expressing that.

Do you like Pope Francis?

Oh yes, I'm a great admirer, I like him a lot! That's one reason I'm here, at this conference.

What do you hope he'll be able to achieve?

I think so far he's done wonderful things. I met him just last year, in October, when I was in Rome, and I was very impressed with him then. I think he's a gift: to the Catholic Church, to all the churches... I think he's a gift to the whole world, really. I think he's a remarkable person and I pray for him. I know he has opposition - serious and strong opposition - and I think he needs our support. So when Rafael Luciani told me about this conference that we're at now, and said one of the things we're hoping to do is to support Pope Francis in what he's doing - give him some theological support and undergirding - and he asked me to come and be here, even though I'm not a Catholic theologian, I gladly accepted the invitation. I said I would be able to contribute whatever I could.

Where does the Pope have more enemies: inside the Church or outside?

In both places.

Where are his most dangerous enemies?

I think the most dangerous are within, because they're in positions of power. Some of them are bishops, even cardinals, and others, theologians... They're in a position to make life difficult, and to make it hard for him to do what he thinks God wants him to do. But he's very, very good at dealing with these people: first in a kind of gentle way but also rather firmly when necessary. So I hope he succeeds.

Pope Francis is 80 years old. Is he going to have time to finish his reforms?

Probably not. He can begin it, and begin it in a very strong way - lay some groundwork for further growth and development when he's gone - but I think it's too big a job to finish in one pontificate.

But will his reforms have to be continued by his successor?

I hope so!

Could his reforms be reversible?

Some of it isn't reversible, I don't think, because people have tasted and seen what the elements of this reform have been - what the elements of this reform are - and they're not going to stop wanting it just because Pope Francis is no longer leading it. I think they'll continue with it: it may be harder for them, but I don't think it's going to be stopped, or turned back.

Why do people like him so much? The common people, even non-believers, the indifferent, and atheists?

He's such an example, I think: of being open, encouraging, and not judgmental about all kinds of people. What we have in the United States and in many other places in the world are many, many young people who are not affiliated with any religious movement, or body, or Church, or anything. But they're not atheists: they're looking, they're searching, they're trying to find something, and I think he speaks to them, just by the way he lives and the way he talks.

I have friends, for example, at my university who think of themselves as non-religious - some even as agnostics - but 100% of them are favourable disposed towards him. It's amazing.

Is the Pope the only world leader who can face up to Trump?

Well, as someone said a week or so ago: Pope Francis is the only adult in the room now, the only grown-up. I think one of the problems with Trump is he's very childish. He's impetuous, he's intemperate. He acts on anger and doesn't moderate his feelings, and that's a very dangerous thing to do. And it's a childish quality, a childish characteristic. There are other things: his policy positions are often very bad - not every one of them but many of them are - but I worry about his lack of a balanced temperament.

One thing certainly that Pope Francis has is a marvellous sense of maturity, and balance, and fairness. So I think he's one of the few if not the only counterforce now to some of the things that Trump would like to do.

Will the world suffer with Trump?

I think so: especially poor people, immigrants, refugees... a lot of people are going to suffer because of his policies.

Latin America especially?

Yes, especially. He'll try to be very severe with Latin Americans. He's made that clear: he's not making that a secret. But you know some of the things he talks about are quite ridiculous, like this big wall, for example. It's not going to achieve anything! First of all I don't think he's going to be able to make it... we'll see. But 40% of the people who come into the United States from Mexico and other places in Latin America - 40% - fly. They come in on planes: they don't have to go past or over a wall at all! They get here and even though some of them don't leave when their document expires... I think it exhibits an attitude towards refugees which is absolutely the opposite of the Gospel attitude towards refugees and strangers.

Does money rule the world? Not intelligence or the common good? It is a case of good vs. evil: the forces of light against the forces of darkness?

Even in many of the churches! It's a case of the market as god... Even the Pope said this: we're governed by the market.

But there's still hope?

Yes, always! And hope is more important now than ever. Hope is not an empirical judgment, it's a theological virtue: it comes from a much deeper place in people's hearts. We have to have hope, and I think we do, and that will continue. People won't give up hope. I'm very encouraged by my students, who are not giving up hope; my children, who are now my adult children, who are not going to give up hope...

Other headlines:

What's happening in our world today is what I call a "decentralisation", a "decentring" of the sacred into other institutions: sports, business, entertainment, style...

Human beings are congenitally faith-seeking, meaning-seeking, values-seeking, narrative-seeking creatures

We're in a period of growth in Christianity: not so much in the Western world - Europe, the United States - but in the global South: that's where the future is

Islam is changing - many people think it isn't but it is changing, and has changed, and will continue to change

I'm a great admirer of Pope Francis: I like him a lot!

I think Pope Francis is a gift: to the Catholic Church, to all the churches... I think he's a gift to the whole world, really

I know the Pope has opposition - serious and strong opposition - and I think he needs our support

The most dangerous enemies of the Pope are within, because they're in positions of power

The reform of the Church is too big a job to finish in one pontificate

I think the reform will continue: it may be get harder, but I don't think it's going to be stopped or turned back

I think the Pope is one of the few if not the only counterforce now to some of the things that Trump would like to do

A lot of people are going to suffer because of Trump's policies, especially poor people, immigrants, and refugees

Trump's attitude towards refugees is absolutely the opposite of the Gospel attitude towards refugees and strangers

It's a case of the market as god... Even the Pope said this: we're governed by the market



