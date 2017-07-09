David Neuhaus sj: "La Iglesia está llamada a ser portadora de luz en medio de la oscuridad de Oriente Medio"

(C. Doody/F. Catalina/J.M. Navalpotro/J.M. Ballester*).- David Neuhaus sj es el Vicario del Patriarca latino para la que llama la "Iglesia Nueva" en Tierra Santa: la comunidad católica de habla hebrea que echó allí sus raíces en 1948. Charló en mayo con RD y los otros medios católicos a los que el Ministerio de Turismo israelí invitó a conocer el país y las realidades religiosas y socio-culturales que se viven allí.

¿Cómo entró usted en su cargo actual? ¿Cómo llegó aquí?

¡Cómo conseguí ese trabajo no tengo ni idea! ¿Cómo llegué aquí? Tampoco estoy muy seguro. Voy a tratar de explicarme. Soy judío: mis padres me enviaron aquí cuando tenía quince años. Yo estaba en la escuela secundaria, y me quedé aquí.

Mucho tiempo después fui bautizado, entré en la Compañía de Jesús - soy un jesuita. ¿Cómo conseguí el trabajo que tengo ahora? Soy el Vicario del Patriarca latino para la "Iglesia Nueva". La llamamos la "Iglesia Nueva" porque hay la "Iglesia Tradicional" de habla árabe que ha estado aquí desde siempre, y luego está la Iglesia que nació después de 1948. Empecé en este cargo en 2009 porque ¡supongo que nadie más lo quería!

¿Cuántos católicos de habla hebrea hay?

Estamos hablando dentro de la Iglesia Católica Romana: recuerde que la Iglesia Católica Romana no es la Iglesia más grande, pero estamos hablando de la Iglesia Católica Romana en el Estado de Israel.

Y estamos hablando de cuatro grupos. Hay unos 25.000 ciudadanos árabes católicos en el Estado de Israel. Y con ellos, unos 1.500 religiosos católicos -es decir, religiosos y religiosas profesados-, la mayoría de los cuales son expatriados, no ciudadanos del Estado de Israel. Estos dos grupos juntos forman la antigua Iglesia tradicional. Las instituciones les pertenecen a ellos: las escuelas, los hospitales, las universidades, todo lo que tenemos.

Luego hay que sumar a la Iglesia Nueva. La Iglesia Nueva la componen dos grupos; es la Iglesia que vive en la sociedad israelí judía de habla hebrea. No es la Iglesia que está en el medio árabe, dentro de Israel, sino la Iglesia que está en la sociedad israelí de habla hebrea. Esta es mi jurisdicción y como digo está compuesta por dos grupos: 1), los católicos romanos de habla hebrea que son ciudadanos del Estado de Israel. Podemos hablar más adelante sobre quiénes son: son alrededor de 1.000 personas en todo el Estado de Israel, y tenemos cerca de 7 comunidades parroquiales.

Y 2): 60.000 católicos migrantes, que son o bien migrantes laborales -como en España y en toda Europa- o bien son refugiados. Y aquí es donde se complica, porque Israel no reconoce a los refugiados. Aquí estamos hablando de una población de católicos romanos que de procedencia particularmente asiática y africana. Hay más católicos filipinos en el Estado de Israel hoy que los católicos árabes y hebreos juntos: hay unos 30000 católicos filipinos. Así que tenemos una población muy grande que está dentro de la sociedad israelí judía de habla hebrea.

Ahora bien, si recurrimos a las estadísticas generales -no solo la católica, sino las cristianas en general- cuando se trata de árabes que son ciudadanos del Estado de Israel, y cristianos, estamos hablando de 120.000 personas. El grupo más grande entre ellos son los católicos griegos -no los católicos romanos- y el segundo mayor los ortodoxos griegos. Los terceros más grandes son los católicos romanos. Así que alrededor de 120.000. Pero si usted pide a las autoridades israelíes, no le dirán 120.000: le dirán 130.000. ¿Cuál es la diferencia? Las autoridades cuentan a los 10.000 cristianos de Jerusalén oriental en Israel. No lo hacemos, porque Jerusalén oriental está ocupada.

A continuación: de los 120.000, tenemos 40.000 que son ciudadanos del Estado de Israel pero no son árabes. La gran mayoría de ellos son ortodoxos rusos. ¿De dónde vienen ellos? Han llegado en las grandes migraciones de la ex Unión Soviética al Estado de Israel durante los últimos 30 años. Entre ellos muchos no judíos -había cientos de miles de personas que no eran judías- y unos 40.000 cristianos.

Y luego debemos añadir los 150.000 cristianos que son migrantes -migrantes por razones laborales, o de nuevo, el problema, los refugiados -muchos de ellos son ortodoxos, muchos de ellos son protestantes, pero tenemos alrededor de 60.000 católicos.

¿De dónde vienen estos refugiados?

En primer lugar, vamos a explicar por qué es problemático decir "refugiado". En todos los países de Europa, América del Norte, Australia... la gente viene al país y pide asilo. Hay un proceso por el cual pueden ser reconocidos como refugiados, lo que significa que, cuando son reconocidos, pueden trabajar, pueden obtener un seguro médico: tienen ciertos derechos.

En el estado de Israel tenemos grandes grupos de personas que han venido de África: más de 60.000 hace solo unos años. Ahora los números están bajando. Ahora sólo tenemos poco más de 40.000 y no hay gente nueva entrando, porque Israel ha sellado todas las fronteras.

Entre 2000 y 2012, decenas de miles de personas vinieron de África y, en particular, de dos países. Los dos grupos más grandes vinieron de dos países: primero, Sudán, tanto los sudaneses darfuríes y como los sudaneses del sur. Los darfuríes son musulmanes y los sudaneses del sur, cristianos. Cuando Sudán del Sur fue proclamado independiente, Israel deportó a casi toda la población de Sudán del Sur, de vuelta hasta allí. Los darfuríes han permanecido: todavía hay miles de musulmanes darfuríes en Israel. Pero la población más grande no son los sudaneses: son la gente de Eritrea.

En cuanto a esta población actualmente -porque Israel ha impuesto una política muy estricta y dura de no dejar entrar a las personas, y cuando las personas están, tratando lo más rápido posible de sacarlas- la población se ha reducido a poco más de 40.000 hoy, entre los que hay unos cuantos miles de musulmanes darfuríes y el resto son eritreos: más de 30.000 eritreos. Los eritreos son en su mayoría ortodoxos, pero tenemos comunidades católicas: en mi jurisdicción tengo un sacerdote que trabaja con una comunidad católica en Jerusalén y una comunidad católica en Tel Aviv del rito Ge'ez. No son católicos romanos, sino católicos del rito Ge'ez. Y esta población de supuestos "refugiados"... esta es realmente la población que tiene la vida más difícil en el Estado de israel, porque no tienen derechos.

En 10 años -de 2007 a 2017- Israel ha reconocido a cuatro personas como refugiados: tres eritreos y un sudanés. Todos los demás tienen que ir renovando visados ​​-una vez al mes, una vez cada tres meses, una vez cada cuatro meses- y realmente tienen muy pocos derechos. Lo único en Israel que es excelente y muy bueno cuando de ellos se trata es que sus hijos pueden ir a la escuela, porque todo el mundo en Israel va a la escuela. Pero tienen muchos problemas con el trabajo, la salud, las condiciones de vida, no cuentan con ninguna ayuda. Israel está animando a la gente a irse ... y los que pueden, lo hacen, pero es muy difícil irse porque no tienen el estatus de refugiados, por lo que no son elegibles para los programas de reasentamiento. Gracias a Dios ahora Canadá esté comenzando a dejar entrar a esta gente a través de programas de reunificación familiar.

Israel ha abierto un gran campo de refugiados en el desierto del Negev. Supongo que has oído hablar de un lugar llamado Holot, donde tenemos miles de personas que viven en muy malas condiciones y las mantienen allí para animarlas a firmar papeles que permitan a Israel enviarlas fuera. No pueden ser devueltos -ni a Sudán ni tampoco a Eritrea- pero Israel ha firmado acuerdos con Ruanda y Uganda y por lo tanto la gente puede ser enviada a Ruanda o Uganada, si firman los documentos. Así que esta población tiene una vida muy, muy dura. El campo se abrió en 2012, y es sólo para hombres solteros, por lo que los refugiados intentan por todos los medios casarse, para que no se les devuelva.

¿Qué pueden hacer por la gente del campo de refugiados? ¿Están trabajando con ellos? ¿El Gobierno les deja entrar?

Lo que podríamos hacer y lo que sí hacemos no coinciden, por desgracia, porque tenemos recursos muy limitados. Pero el campo, que es administrado por el servicio penitenciario del Estado de Israel, no es una prisión cerrada, porque estas personas no son prisioneros. Y yo, personalmente, como ciudadano israelí ... puedo ir al campo, puedo visitar los campamentos, e incluso he tenido éxito al menos una vez en conseguir que un grupo de personas salga del campo por unos cuantos días para asistir a actos religiosos.

Lo que queremos para la gente en el campo es -y porque somos Iglesia esto es siempre nuestra primera preocupación- que podamos apoyar la vida religiosa de las personas que están encerradas en el campo. Por cierto, para la Iglesia ortodoxa es muy fácil porque entre las personas que están aprisionadas en el campo hay sacerdotes que vinieron aquí como refugiados. Así que tiene una vida muy activa en el campo, la Iglesia ortodoxa, pero nosotros también apoyamos la vida religiosa de las personas que están allí en el campo.

La segunda cosa que tratamos de hacer es concienciar el mundo. Que la gente sepa que este campo existe, y desafortunadamente ahora en nuestro mundo cruel este campo no es realmente nada extraordinario. Nuestro Papa se metió en muchos líos el otro día cuando se refirió a este tipo de campos como campos de concentración, y aparentemente lo dijo de nuevo ayer. Así que hay una realidad muy cruel en el mundo, y este campo, que es horrible, es desafortunadamente como muchos otros.

La tercera cosa es fomentar la sensibilización: no necesariamente sobre el campo, sino sobre una cosa que es muy, muy mala en el Estado de Israel y eso es que no hay un proceso por el cual el Estado tome la responsabilidad de decidir: tú sí que eras un refugiado y tú no lo eres, a ti te deportaré de vuelta a tu país de origen y a ti te reconoceré. Esto es algo malo en el Estado de Israel, porque los campos existen en muchos países, en los países modernos del mundo, donde hay un proceso en el cual puedes participar... haciendo que tu caso sea examinado individualmente.

Israel no quiere hacer eso: el argumento en Israel es que ya somos un país para los refugiados -refugiados judíos- y no tenemos los recursos como para ayudar a nadie más, y por lo tanto no queremos que la gente esté aquí. Aquí es donde nos esforzamos mucho para fomentar la sensibilización: que esta no es la actitud responsable de un Estado moderno. Y hay personas en la sociedad civil que también están tratando de crear conciencia sobre ello. Desafortunadamente hay mucho racismo... la gente es africana, y todos sabemos que los africanos no tienen el mismo valor que los blancos. Probablemente el Estado estaría más dispuesto a pensar de nuevo si la gente viniera de Dinamarca o de Suecia, pero el hecho de que vengan de Eritrea y Sudán significa que hay un sentimiento muy general de que no los queremos aquí.

¿Y se supone que trabajan con el Servicio Jesuita a Refugiados?

No, no tenemos ningún trato con el Servicio Jesuita a Refugiados: no están presentes en Israel. Y por cierto creo que eso es acertado, porque el Servicio Jesuita a Refugiados también tiene recursos limitados, y el problema en Israel no es tan dramático. Y por eso trabajamos mucho con organizaciones laicas israelíes que trabajan con los refugiados.

¿Tienen alguna conversión del judaísmo a la Iglesia católica, y si es así, ¿tienen los israelíes problemas con estas conversiones?

Hay muy pocas conversiones. Yo mismo soy un converso, pero hay muy pocas conversiones. En Israel existe una completa libertad religiosa cuando se trata de la conversión, por lo que no hay absolutamente ningún problema con la ley o con el Estado. El problema es, por supuesto, un problema social: con las familias, con los amigos, con el círculo social, por lo que tenemos que discernir muy, muy bien, y el proceso de conversión sobre el que tenemos jurisdicción es un proceso largo y prolongado, con el fin de que el candidato realmente puede discernir, y no sólo convertirse a partir de algún tipo de abrazo entusiasta de la fe, sino de una realización verdadera de con qué tipo de vida se va a encontrar al hacer esa clase de declaración.

Tenemos conversos que lo mantienen en secreto: no por temor al Estado, sino por miedo a la discriminación, si la gente descubre que son cristianos.

¿Es un miedo fundado?

Depende mucho del medio. Miedo de la familia: eso depende mucho de la familia. Tenemos personas que lo viven abiertamente, y luego tenemos personas que viven completamente en las catacumbas, y toda la variedad entremedio, por lo que realmente no se puede hacer ninguna declaración general. Pero desde el punto de vista del Estado, y desde el punto de vista legal, no hay problema ninguno.

No... hay un pequeño problema, que ha sido un problema muy discutido en el Estado de Israel, y eso es lo que sucede cuando un judío -que se siente orgulloso de ser judío, pertenece al pueblo judío, se siente como que ésta es su historia y su cultura - se convierte al cristianismo, y luego decide que por ser judío -aunque ahora es cristiano, todavía se siente nacional, étnico e históricamente judío- quiere venir a vivir en el Estado de Israel. Esa persona no puede obtener la ciudadanía automática.

Así que es un pequeño problema, y ​​fue un problema muy famoso, porque en 1959, un monje carmelita polaco -cuya familia fue exterminada en la Shoah, y que era un judío que murió en 1998- emigró al estado de Israel, y en ese momento la ley decía que un judío es cualquiera que nació de una madre judía, o que se convirtió al judaísmo. La Ley de Retorno, que permite a cualquier judío obtener la ciudadanía inmediata.

Y apareció esto fue antes del Concilio Vaticano II, y él estaba en plena sotana- y fue al Ministerio del Interior en el aeropuerto y dijo: "Hola, soy judío y quiero mi ciudadanía". Y lo miraron y le dijeron: "No, no eres judío, eres cristiano, y si eres cristiano no puedes ser judío". Y fue a la Corte Suprema, y ​​dijo: "Sí, soy cristiano, pero ¿por qué no puedo ser judío? Nuestro Primer Ministro, David Ben-Gurión ... él no cree en Dios, y él es judío ... Creo que Dios es Jesús, ¿por qué no puedo ser judío?" Y la respuesta de la Corte Suprema -no lo consiguió- en 1962 la Corte Suprema falló que un judío no puede ser alguien que cree en otra religión. Lo puede ser ciertamente alguien que dice que no hay Dios -alguien que no cree en ninguna religión- pero un judío no puede ser alguien que practica otra religión. Así que eso se convirtió en ley en 1970, y eso es un problema: un problema para aquellos en nuestras comunidades que piensan que sólo porque se convierten en cristianos no significa que sean menos judíos. Pero es un problema muy pequeño y marginal. Como israelí -ya era ciudadano israelí- yo me convertí al cristianismo.

¿Estamos viviendo un buen momento en términos de cooperación entre cristianos y judíos?

No, estamos viviendo un momento terrible (risas)...

Hemos estado viviendo un momento extraordinariamente bueno, durante los últimos cincuenta años, de diálogo y entendimiento judío-cristiano ... desde el Concilio Vaticano ... pero en el mundo. Un apogeo, uno de los mejores momentos que hemos tenido, en el que los judíos y los cristianos pueden reunirse y hablar juntos con respeto. A menudo los cristianos tienen más respeto por los judíos que los judíos por los cristianos, pero eso es comprensible, porque los cristianos hicieron sufrir tanto a los judíos. Sin embargo, estamos viviendo un momento extraordinario. El mejor amigo del Papa (Francisco) es un rabino, se van a diferentes lugares juntos ... y no sólo él, sino Benedicto XVI, Juan Pablo II ... estamos viviendo un momento extraordinario en lo que respecta al diálogo judío-cristiano. En el mundo ... pero no aquí.

Aquí no, porque aquí tenemos una situación en la que tenemos una guerra en curso, donde la religión es instrumentalizada, donde el judaísmo se ha asociado -no completamente- pero una cierta marca de judaísmo cree que tiene un monopolio sobre el judaísmo. Y esa es una marca que en cierto modo es fundamentalista; hasta cierto punto, fanática; hasta cierto punto, hipernacionalista.

Así que los cristianos en este país -los cristianos árabes, pero también los cristianos inmigrantes- experimentan un pueblo judío que de muchas maneras es despiadado y cruel: no siempre y no en todas partes pero en muchas circunstancias. Los cristianos experimentan a menudo en el Estado de Israel una actitud de desprecio. Es exactamente lo que los judíos se quejaban de los cristianos: ustedes muestran desprecio al pueblo judío... Los cristianos en el Estado de Israel a menudo experimentan el odio de los judíos hacia ellos. Así que no, no estamos viviendo un momento maravilloso.

Pienso que muchas personas buenas en este país, muchas de las personas con las que queremos colaborar, porque tienen una visión de una sociedad mejor, dirían -y yo soy religioso, no estoy necesariamente de acuerdo con ellos- pero dirían que nuestro país estaría mejor sin religiones.

¿Cuáles son sus predicciones para el futuro?

No tengo ninguno, no soy un profeta... (risas)... ¿Que las cosas se empeorarán? Soy un simple sacerdote católico.

Ahora mismo estamos en las tinieblas, con la situación del mundo tal como es. ¿Que quiero decir? Tenemos una comunidad internacional que ya no parece estar realmente interesada en Israel y Palestina. Y parece que también se han desesperado de ello, porque generaciones de presidentes estadounidenses y presidentes franceses y primeros ministros de Inglaterra pensaron que podían hacer algo aquí y veían que no hay nada que se pueda hacer aquí, por lo que sólo dicen: "Vamos a intentar mantener encendida una pequeña llama, pero ya no es tan importante como lo era". Y con la islamofobia que ha conquistado el mundo occidental, de tal manera que los palestinos han sido asociados con ella... con el Oriente Medio en un caos total... no veo ninguna presión proveniente del exterior que nos ayude a regular nuestros asuntos.

Cuando miro al interior, también, y miro a nuestra clase política, no veo a ninguno de nuestros líderes realmente interesados ​​en la paz. Hay mucho más dinero por ganar -mucho más poder por tener- continuando en estado de guerra, y creo que estamos en una situación terrible porque la mayoría de los israelíes están obsesionados con la seguridad, porque viven en constante temor.

Alguno de estos temores uno lo puede entender, pero muchos de ellos son manipulaciones de las autoridades políticas. Y el pueblo árabe y las autoridades palestinas están completamente obsesionados con la vergüenza -han sido humillados- pero no es que comenzara con Israel. Fue Occidente quien colonizó el mundo árabe, que lo machacó, desde la época de las Cruzadas, y es una historia constante de humillación.

Tenemos dos pueblos que no están abiertos al diálogo: que no están dispuestos a mirar al otro en la cara. Y hacer un lugar para el otro en el mundo.

Quiero decir que para los judíos los árabes son parte del problema de la seguridad y el miedo -"Ellos quieren matarnos, quieren acabar con nosotros"- y para los árabes los judíos son parte de este Occidente colonial imperialista que ha estado humillando a Oriente durante siglos.

Creo que nosotros, como Iglesia, somos constantemente llamados a hablar respetuosamente de todos, y mostrar que estamos abiertos a todos. Ese es nuestro trabajo como Iglesia, pero representamos una realidad muy pequeña en el país.

¿Considera que su voz es respetada en la sociedad israelí?

¿A quién se refiere con el "su"?

La voz de la "Nueva Iglesia".

La voz de la "Nueva Iglesia" no se escucha: somos una realidad invisible. Pero podemos hablar de la voz de la Iglesia.

La Iglesia no está dividida: yo estaba tratando de explicar sociológicamente cómo se compone la Iglesia, pero realmente procuramos hablar con una sola voz, y creo que hasta cierto punto lo conseguimos. Y creo que es debido a que, como Iglesia católica, estamos afiliados a la Iglesia católica en el mundo -y más particularmente a la Santa Sede- seamos escuchados: nuestra voz sea tomada en serio.

Siempre nos asombramos, porque somos un pequeño grupo de personas en la Comisión de Justicia y Paz -tenemos nuestra Comisión Católica Romana de Justicia y Paz- y cuando hacemos declaraciones nos sorprende que la gente realmente lea lo que escribimos. Generalmente no son nuestros obispos... pero las autoridades israelíes, las autoridades palestinas... y eso es porque creo que tenemos dos herramientas muy poderosas que podemos usar para aclarar cómo vemos la situación.

Esas dos herramientas son: 1), nuestras instituciones. En la Iglesia Nueva no tenemos ninguna institución, pero en la vieja y tradicional Iglesia de habla árabe tenemos las mejores escuelas del país, tenemos universidades, tenemos think-tanks, tenemos hospitales, tenemos residencias de ancianos, tenemos hogares para minusválidos ... así que tenemos una enorme red de instituciones muy, muy importantes que realmente pueden dar una imagen de lo que creemos que este país debe ser. En otras palabras, instituciones abiertas a todos y que educan a todos con respeto. Y el segundo instrumento muy importante que tenemos son nuestras bocas. Podemos hablar, y nuestro discurso -no digo que sea siempre, sino que debería serlo- siempre debe ser un discurso desinteresado que pueda decir una palabra de verdad. Aunque la mayoría de la gente en el país realmente no quiere escuchar nada sobre la verdad.

Así que emitimos declaraciones, y hablamos, y nuestros líderes hablan, y el Papa habla sobre lo que está pasando aquí. Hemos tenido cuatro visitas increíbles en los últimos cincuenta años de pontífices que han venido y han hablado sensatamente sobre Israel-Palestina, y esta sensatez es exactamente lo que hace falta. Han presentado en sus enseñanzas sobre Israel-Palestina algo ya bien formado. Pablo VI en 1964, Juan Pablo II en el año 2000, Benedicto en 2009 y Francisco en 2014... han introducido un lenguaje que si alguien quiere escucharlo está disponible. El lenguaje es un contra-lenguaje al lenguaje de nuestras élites políticas que persisten en la guerra y la violencia y el odio y los estereotipos.

Así que no somos débiles ni estamos paralizados. Tenemos instrumentos, pero somos un muy pequeño grupo marginal que no tiene una gran trascendencia para la mayoría.

¿Y sus relaciones con otras denominaciones cristianas?

Esta es una gran debilidad...

La unidad de los cristianos es ciertamente un tema muy importante, pero en el hecho administrativo e institucional real estamos muy divididos. Las relaciones no son terribles -hay una relación entre las Iglesias institucionales- pero sin duda una de las grandes divisiones de las que tenemos que ser mucho más conscientes en tratar es la división que es política.

Para que vean... Es muy claro: vas a los lugares santos y ves a los ortodoxos griegos y armenios y católicos romanos y coptos y sirios y protestantes... eso es parte de la división, pero hay otro nivel de división que es mucho más grave, mucho más paralizante para la Iglesia. Y es que hoy hay cristianos que son árabes palestinos: esa es su identidad, y son parte del pueblo palestino. Pero luego hay también cristianos -y no son pocos- que realmente ven al Estado de Israel como su principal realidad y están muy involucrados en la vida del Estado de Israel. Y esta división es una división muy, muy paralizadora.

Pero, ¿y las relaciones entre cristianos "sobre el terreno"?

Bueno... depende de que si eres un palestino o si estás identificado con los judíos. Si se tratan de ortodoxos griegos, católicos romanos, católicos griegos, maronitas, protestantes o armenios, y vive como árabes palestinos, están completamente unidos a nivel de base.

Si soy un padre que es griego ortodoxo y mi hijo llega a casa con una novia católica romana grito, "Aleluya, maravilloso, grande: ella es cristiana". Si salen y preguntan a la gente en la calle a veces -especialmente cuando los obispos están peleando, o los sacerdotes están peleando- y ustedes preguntan: "¿Es ortodoxo griego?" O "¿Es católico romano?" La respuesta será: "Yo soy cristiano: ¿ha venido a dividirnos usted también?". Allí hay una unidad muy estrecha. Pero nosotros, como cristianos, no estamos unidos. Están unidos porque lo que los une es la realidad árabe palestina, pero están completamente divididos de la comunidad que vive en el otro lado. Y esa división está dentro de la Iglesia católica romana, dentro de la Iglesia ortodoxa griega, dentro de la Iglesia protestante, porque tenemos católicos romanos que viven en el lado israelí que se identifican completamente con los israelíes y tenemos católicos romanos que son palestinos.

Una pregunta más, para terminar, esperemos, en una nota positiva. Hay mucha oscuridad en la Iglesia aquí, ha dicho usted, pero ¿podría darnos una idea de los puntos más positivos?

Ustedes pueden ver los puntos positivos: han venido aquí como turistas; ¡ustedes ven todas las cosas positivas!

Hay muchos puntos positivos, pero el más importante es que somos cristianos. Estamos convencidos de nuestra identidad; siempre estaremos aquí; ofrecemos un lenguaje que creemos que es una contribución muy importante para contrarrestar la oscuridad: un muro de contención a la oscuridad. Realmente la tomamos en serio, creo -muchos de nosotros que somos cristianos, y el liderazgo de la Iglesia- la responsabilidad que tenemos de introducir en la oscuridad un discurso de luz y una práctica de luz.

¿La luz que veo saliendo de nuestras instituciones? Usted puede ir cien metros de aquí e ir a visitar el hospital católico romano, el hospital de San Luis: un hospital que ha estado allí durante décadas y décadas, mucho antes de que Israel incluso existiera. En ese hospital usted va por ahí -ahora se centra en la oncología, las personas que mueren de cáncer- y en una cama tiene un musulmán -un musulmán palestino- y en otra cama tiene un cristiano ruso y en otra cama un judío. Todos juntos, todos recibiendo el mismo amor, todo el mundo encontrando su lugar.

Esto es lo que podemos traer como Iglesia, así que creo que aquí tomamos muy en serio el hecho de que estamos llamados a ser portadores de luz. Y esa es una muy buena noticia en un país tan dividido: que en nuestras instituciones, en nuestro discurso, realmente hagamos todo lo posible para asegurarnos de que todo el mundo esté incluido y nadie excluido.

*Cameron Doody, Faustino Catalina, José María Navalpotro y José María Ballester fueron invitados a Israel por el Ministerio de Turismo israelí y Air Europa.

