Allison Kimmey
Madres: La genial respuesta de esta gorda a su hija, que la llama gorda
"Si regaño a mis hijos por decirlo les estoy dando a entender que es una palabra insultante y así mantengo el estigma"
Los niños no siempre tienen filtro cuando se ponen a comentar la apariencia de la gente.
Por ejemplo: hace poco mi hijo -escribe Emily McCombs en 'The Huffington Post'- me dio una palmadita en la tripa y me dijo lo "grande" que parecía con mi nuevo vestido de verano.
Como quiero criar a un hijo que tenga una percepción sana sobre los cuerpos, hice lo posible para mantener la calma y responderle de forma neutral, independientemente de cómo me sentí por lo que dijo. Y he de decir que, desde ahora, Allison Kimmey es mi modelo a seguir en esa cuestión.
Kimmey, escritora de libros de autoayuda y de empoderamiento personal, publicó hace poco en Instagram cómo reaccionó cuando su hija la llamó gorda.
"Hoy mi hija me ha llamado gorda", escribe en el pie de una foto de sí misma y su hija de cuatro años, Cambelle, en bañador.
"Ella estaba enfadada porque les hice salir de la piscina y entonces le dijo a su hermano que mamá está gorda".
En vez de enfadarse, la madre, de Florida (EE UU), le pidió a su hija que fuera con ella para hablar. Entonces le explicó que la grasa es algo que tiene todo el mundo para proteger los músculos y los huesos y que aporta energía al cuerpo. Algunas personas tienen más grasa que otras, pero nadie es mejor o peor por ello.
"Gordo' no es una mala palabra en nuestra casa. Si regaño a mis hijos por decirlo les estoy dando a entender que es una palabra insultante y mantengo el estigma de que estar gordo es indigno, desagradable, cómico e indeseable", escribe Kimmey, de 30 años.
My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: "what did you say about me?" Her: "I said you were fat, mama, im sorry" Me: "let's talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It's not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?" Her: "yes! I have some here on my tummy" Me: "that's right! So do I and so does your brother!" Her brother: "I don't have any fat, I'm the skinniest, I just have muscles" Me: "actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts." Her brother: " oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me" Me: "Yes, that's true. Some people have a lot, and others don't have very much. But that doesn't mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: "yes, mama" Me: "so can you repeat what I said" Them: "yes! I shouldn't say someone is fat because you can't be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it's okay to have different fat" Me: "exactly right!" Them: "can we go back to the pool now?" Me: no 🤣🤣 __________________ Each moment these topics come up i have to choose how I'm going to handle them. Fat is not a bad word in our house. If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable. Since we don't call people fat as an insult in my household, I have to assume she internalized this idea from somewhere or someone else. Our children are fed ideas from every angle, you have to understand that that WILL happen: at a friends house whose parents have different values, watching a tv show or movie, overhearing someone at school- ideas about body image are already filtering through their minds. It is our job to continue to be the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice they hear. So that it can rise above the rest. Give me a 🙌🏻 if this resonated w u! Just do you! Xoxo Allie
Kimmey, que tiene un historial de dietas yo-yo, de alimentación restrictiva y de dismorfia corporal, cuenta que abrió su cuenta de Instagram con el fin de inspirar a más personas con su travesía hacia el amor propio.
También considera que es parte de su trabajo como madre tener un discurso coherente y claro sobre la positividad corporal.
Kimmey afirma que igual que tiene cuidado con los medios y el contenido que ella consume, también trata de filtrar lo que llega a sus hijos, aunque sabe que no puede protegerlos de todo.
"Tus hijos van a casa de sus amigos. Tus hijos van a oír comentarios desagradables en la escuela. Tus hijos van a consumir el ideal de perfección a la fuerza en cada esquina... y por esto TIENE que ser una constante en casa, tienes que mantener un diálogo abierto para darles confianza, para que adopten un ideal corporal realista y para que celebren su singularidad a la vez que se les anima a aceptar las diferencias de toda la humanidad", cuenta al HuffPost EE UU.
✋🏼STOP SCROLLING✋🏼Hey babes!! Up bright and early with a very important message that you NEED to hear! Sometimes I get all cozy and snuggled up in my little body positive and self love bubble. It's warm there, and there's rainbows and the best jams and only the most magical people. I have worked tirelessly to make this little bubble for myself. But sometimes I have to take a day trip to "real world" and get a little dose of what I call *this is why I do what you do* What I mean by that is: there's a lot of hate in this world...and people are ready to bring you down at any chance of finally feeling more worthy themselves. I see aggression in people but I see pain too. I'm not here to educate the unwilling or make excuses for the ignorant- but I am constantly reminded that I am here for you, beautiful soul, the one that doesn't have your impenetrable self love bubble built yet and can't see a way out of judgement and self depreciating thoughts. And there's something I need you to know: no matter how much you change- your circumstances, your body, your finances, your job, your relationship status - You are worthy of JOY, LOVE, OPPORTUNITY, and probably the most important and least received: RESPECT. NOW. NEXT MONTH. NEXT YEAR. THIS ENTIRE LIFETIME. IN ANOTHER LIFE. FOREVER. INFINITY. And on that same note, allowing others to shine in THEIR light will never dim what only YOU can offer to the world. So let's light it up! The whole dam world. With love, and kindness, and pure joy, and respect! And babe, if you want to come inside my self love bubble- there's an invitation waiting for you with the link in my profile! Isn't it time you started allowing yourself to feel worthy of these things? Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie _______ #justdoyoucrew #bopo #bodypos #bodypositive #selflove #transformationtuesday #confidence #youareworthy #embracethesquish #everybodyisbeautiful
No es la primera vez que Kimmey ha compartido sus pensamientos a la hora de criar a sus hijos. En marzo se hizo viral una conversación que mantuvo con su hija sobre sus estrías, que la madre describió como "brillantes", "vivas" y "bonitas", y las bautizó como "franjas relucientes". A raíz de aquel episodio, ahora va a publicar una serie de libros para niños sobre la confianza en el físico de uno mismo. La primera entrega será Glitter Stripes [Franjas relucientes], ilustrada por la activista Sanne Thijs.
Kimmey aboga por mantener estas conversaciones con los niños para eliminar el estigma que rodea a ciertas palabras y para "ampliar y cuestionar el ideal de belleza".
"Quiero que los padres vean que la voz que más alto deberían escuchar nuestros hijos es la nuestra, independientemente del ruido exterior que haya", sostiene. De ahí que sea "fundamental elegir las palabras con cuidado y estar dispuestos a mantener estas conversaciones complejas".