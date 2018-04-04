Tecnología
Volco en la carretera Ortega Highway, en California, cuando conducía su vehículo Triumph

Se mata en un tremendo accidente la 'instagramer motera Annette Carrion

La bella, que impulsaba un grupo de mujeres motoristas, volcó en una carretera de California

Periodista Digital, 04 de abril de 2018 a las 19:36
La motera Annette Carrion. IT
Tecnología | Herramientas
Además de su pasión por la carretera, Carrion participaba a veces en el circuito para mejorar sus habilidades como piloto

La motera estadounidense Annette Carrion, de 33 años, falleció el pasado sábado en un accidente en una carretera de California.

La aficionada había cobrado especial atención en los últimos meses en las redes sociales, sobre todo en Instagram, por sus habilidades y por impulsar un grupo de mujeres motoristas.

La motera, con 145.000 seguidores, es una de las instagramers más famosas de Estados Unidos. Carrion se accidentó en la carretera Ortega Highway, en California, cuando conducía su vehículo Triumph. 

Según el informe policial citado por el portal Todo Circuitocirculaba a más de 120 kilómetros por hora, se salió en una de las curvas por exceso de velocidad y cayó por un barranco.

Two and a half years ago, this beautiful angel entered my life, and instantly changed me forever. She was so full of life, and always ready to take on any adventure. She was the most humble, loyal, and honest person I’ve ever met. She constantly strived to do better in every aspect of her life, and always pushed me to improve mine. Since both of us have a passion for riding, we had a bond like no other, and words cannot describe the pain that I am feeling right now. Both of us knew the consequences, but as many of us know, it’s very easy to forget how quickly tragedy can happen. Annette was a daily rider, commuter, and track enthusiast. She was always trying to improve her riding, and in my opinion, she was a badass. We took riding schools together, took videos of each other to help see where we could improve, and just enjoyed doing what we loved together. The only thing keeping me going is knowing that she didn’t have any pain, when she crashed, and she died doing what she loved, with who she loved. I would give anything to have her back, but my lord has another plan. I am so overwhelmed with emotion, and so grateful for all of the love and support everyone has been showering me with. Between her phone and mine, the thoughts and well wishes are flowing in like you wouldn’t believe. Please do not be upset if I can’t respond, I am just doing my best to keep it together at this point. This video was one of her potential intros to her next YouTube video, and was taken yesterday morning before our ride. I hope seeing her smile and talk, helps you feel closer to her like it does for me. RIP my beautiful Angel. Go get our home ready in heaven. I’ll be there as soon as I can 😇 I LOVE YOU @annettecarrion 😪😫😭

Una publicación compartida de Jimmy (@jmyjamstyle) el Abr 1, 2018 at 8:23 PDT

Carrion subía imágenes de ella y de su moto casi cada día. Junto a otras dos aficionadas, había creado un grupo de mujeres motoristas, Red Line Ravens, que en español podría traducirse como Cuervos al límite y que en Instagram tenía más de 50.000 seguidores. 

Varios internautas lamentaron la muerte de Carrion y compartieron mensajes en las redes sociales.

Uno de los más destacados ha sido el de su pareja desde hace dos años, Jimmy:

"Estaba tan llena de vida y siempre lista para la aventura".

"No hay palabras que describan el dolor que siento", ha escrito en uno de los mensajes que compartió en su perfil de Instagram.

También sus compañeras de Red Line Ravens expresaron su sufrimiento en la red social: "Las cosas no serán igual sin ti".

"Que corras y descanses en el Paraíso".

We just lost one of our own. The pain is so unreal . Things won’t be the same without you. We’ve been through so much and faced the odds together, striving to set good examples and earn genuine respect from the motorcycle community and others . The three of us stood strong together and kept each other up, but for now... with time, we’ll learn how to continue standing strong on two legs and grow even stronger in your honor. If only you could see just how big and positive of an impact you’ve already made... we’ll be sure to make you proud, beautiful. We love you so very much always and forever, @annettecarrion. May you ride and rest in paradise. #lovemoreridemore #annettecarrion

Una publicación compartida de Motorsports🔺Fitness🔺Ent (@redlineravens) el Abr 1, 2018 at 12:45 PDT

Además de su pasión por la carretera, Carrion participaba a veces en el circuito para mejorar sus habilidades como piloto.

El pasado 28 de marzo completó su último curso con la escuela Superbike Corse, en Laguna Hill, California.

