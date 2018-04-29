No todo lo que brilla es oro, así que no te dejes llevar por todo lo que ves en Internet
Las imágenes que demuestran que muchas fotos de Instagram son una asquerosa mentira
Emplear el filtro correcto para convertir una foto ordinaria en una extraordinaria
Muchas fotografías promueven ideales y expectativas totalmente irreales
Instagram impregna todos los aspectos de la vida moderna y, lo más seguro, es que estés más que familiarizado con el arte de emplear el filtro fotográfico correcto para convertir una foto ordinaria en una extraordinaria con muchos 'me gusta'.
Para aquellos que no están tan al tanto de esta red social, ésta habilidad es el modus operandi de algunos influencers de moda increíblemente fotogénicos, de fanáticos del fitness y de los mejores candidatos a nominaciones gastronómicas, según recoge ecodiario.
‼️First thing my mum said when I showed her these pictures: "wow, that's a great transformation! When did you take the before picture?" Me: "this morning"😅 So just a little reminder: It really is that simple to completely change the way your body looks in seconds!!‼️ . Although I called the right pic "posing" I want to clarify that posing is also BAD posture. Walking around like that al day isn't good for your body at all! Back arched, hip pushed to the side & flexing so hard I'd almost shit myself😂 . Some of you might think the left pic is and exaggeration but truth is I used to walk around like that. Yes I was a total sloucher🙈 Slouching isn't good for your body either. The rounded shoulders, arms pushed against the body and feet so close to each other that they almost become one👣 It just screams; I DON'T WANT TO BE HERE! DON'T LOOK AT ME! And that's exactly why I used to stand like that 😓 . Making your body "smaller" can make it feel like no one can see you🐭 Guess what?? We can still see you!👀 I used to be so insecure that hiding somewhere in the corner & slouching to be as little as possible seemed like the best thing to do. That way I hoped no one would notice me🙈🐭 . For all who feel like they need to hide too: you don't!! You are allowed to be here & to be seen! You are freaking amazing and super beautiful! Stand up straight & proud and say: HERE I AM!! Walk into the room and OWN IT!👊🏼 . The way you stand actually influences the way you feel! I felt proud whilst posing but slouching instantly made me feel little and shy again🙈 Next time you go somewhere and you feel insecure pay some attention to your posture! Be proud! . Posing is a great thing but please remember that even "instamodels" don't walk around posing all day. It's simply impossible! In real life I'm somewhere in between those two pictures! Not slouching but also not posing. Unless it's picture time of course. Then you better get ready for me to do my super hero poses! 👊🏼 (Where's that Wonder Woman emoji when you need it)😭 . Anyway, get to know your body and stand proud! YOU DESERVE TO BE SEEN! YOU ARE ENOUGH! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!❤❤ Now tag another beautiful human being!👯 #imreswarriors
Una publicación compartida de Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 (@imrececen) el 10 Jul, 2017 a las 3:57 PDT
Y a pesar de que puede ser una red social llena de imágenes artísticas de lugares que queremos visitar, recetas que queremos probar y de personas que nos gustaría ser, existe una dura realidad. Muchas fotografías promueven ideales y expectativas totalmente irreales que nunca se pueden lograr y que solo conducen a sentimientos de inadecuación e infelicidad.
🤰🏻👀 By now you've probably seen one of these kinda pics before but I was so amazed myself that I just had to share. Look at the difference between me coming straight out of bed and me in the evening🌝✨ . . We all know there are only 2 reasonable explanations. 1. My stomach is kinda bloated due to all the food it had to digest during the day🍝 2. I got abducted & impregnated by aliens👽 Although I'd love to see what my half alien baby would look like lets talk about option nr 1 aka bloating🤰🏻 . Although most of us instagirls seem to have a flat tummy 24/7 we really don't. Most pictures on the internet are posed and show sucked in and flexed bellies😶 Great and all but it can give you a disformed idea of reality. Cause yes, I also get affected by what I see on the internet. I have stood in front of my mirror many times wondering why I looked like I was carrying triplets whilst all other fitgirls seemed to have a flat tummy all the freaking time🤷🏻♀️🤔 . . We like to show our "best" sides online and that's also okay!💕 However from time to time we might need a reminder that no one walks around looking "perfect" every single second of the day. It's normal for your tummy to expand a bit during the day. I mean hello, where did you think the food you eat goes?!😅 . . Be happy that your body digests all that food cause if it didn't you wouldn't be living that much longer😵 Angrily staring at your bloated belly isn't gonna make it go away. Might even make it worse.. stress isn't good for your tummy at all🙈 . . Appreciate that your body is constantly working to keep you alive!🤗 Damn your body sounds like a good friend, right? So treat it like one! Start loving your body! Your body is not your enemy but your ally!🤝 Work with it and not against it. If you love your body no one can take that away and you'll be stronger than ever! LOVE YOURSELF!❤❤ . Ps. In case it turns out I'm actually carrying an alien baby I'll keep you up to date! What shall I name him/her?!👶🏻😂 #somanythingstotakecareof #willmybabyevermeetherdad? #gonnabeasinglemum
Una publicación compartida de Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 (@imrececen) el 23 Abr, 2017 a las 12:29 PDT
Es por ello que la estrella del fitness Imrececen usa su popularidad en las redes para desvelar los secretos que esconden los cuerpos perfectos que inundan Internet. Harta de los estrictos cánones de belleza, la bloguera británica comparte con sus seguidores el antes y el después de las fotos de Instagram, donde aparece sin forzar posturas, sin filtros y sin retoques.
