Desmienten que el príncipe saudita planee comprar el Manchester United

Fuentes del reino de Arabia Saudita han desmentido este lunes que el príncipe Mohammed bin Salman planee comprar el equipo Manchester United, según rt.

Sin embargo, se confirmó que hubo reuniones para hablar sobre la oportunidad de patrocinio, aunque no se ha llegado a ningún acuerdo, afirmaron.

Reports claiming that HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman intends on buying @ManUtd are completely false. Manchester United held a meeting with @PIFSaudi to discuss sponsorship opportunity . No deal has been materialized.