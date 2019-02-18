24por7
Desmienten que el príncipe saudita planee comprar el Manchester United

Paula Dumas, 18 de febrero de 2019 a las 13:10
Mohammed bin Salman RT
Fuentes del reino de Arabia Saudita han desmentido este lunes que el príncipe Mohammed bin Salman planee comprar el equipo Manchester United, según rt.

Sin embargo, se confirmó que hubo reuniones para hablar sobre la oportunidad de patrocinio, aunque no se ha llegado a ningún acuerdo, afirmaron.

