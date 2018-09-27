LAS COSAS DE LOS GUAPOS, RICOS Y FAMOSOS
La maciza Jennifer Lopez presume de cuerpazo a sus 49 años
Jennifer Lopez, nos tiene acostumbrados a fotos donde luce todo su esplendor femenino y capacidad para mantenerse en forma y no envejecer como el resto de mortales.
La estrella del Bronx a sus 49 años, ha querido compartir en Instagram esta imagen en la que luce cuerpazo tonificado y desafía a la gravedad.
Con 15 conciertos en sólo 27 días, JL ha demostrado ser una super mujer que puede con todo.
La artista admite haber pasado momentos de mucho cansancio pero que seguirá trabajando para estar en forma para todos sus fans.
Igualmente admite sentirse agradecida y muy feliz por el cariño que le dan sus seguidores
La artista latina está entregada en cuerpo y alma a su trabajo, aunque nosotros sólo vemos su cuerpo, sin duda cumple con esta premisa con creces.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it...I will work out and be in the best shape of my life... There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
