LAS COSAS DE LOS GUAPOS, RICOS Y FAMOSOS

La maciza Jennifer Lopez presume de cuerpazo a sus 49 años

ELENA MORRISON ., 27 de septiembre de 2018 a las 09:04
Jennifer Lopez Instagram
24por7 | Otros

Jennifer Lopez, nos tiene acostumbrados a fotos donde luce todo su esplendor femenino y capacidad para mantenerse en forma y no envejecer como el resto de mortales.

La estrella del Bronx a sus 49 años, ha querido compartir en Instagram esta imagen en la que luce cuerpazo tonificado y desafía a la gravedad.

Con 15 conciertos en sólo 27 días, JL ha demostrado ser una super mujer que puede con todo.

La artista admite haber pasado momentos de mucho cansancio pero que seguirá trabajando para estar en forma para todos sus fans.

Igualmente admite sentirse agradecida y muy feliz por el cariño que le dan sus seguidores

La artista latina está entregada en cuerpo y alma a su trabajo, aunque nosotros sólo vemos su cuerpo, sin duda cumple con esta premisa con creces.

