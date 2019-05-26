24por7
Así juega Trump al golf con Abe durante su visita a Japón

PD, 26 de mayo de 2019 a las 10:46
Trump y Abe RS
24por7 | Otros

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha jugado al golf este domingo con el primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, en el segundo de sus cuatro días de visita a esa nación asiática, según rt.

Se prevé que el mandatario estadounidense asista a un torneo de sumo durante su estancia en el país.

