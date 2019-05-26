Golf
Así juega Trump al golf con Abe durante su visita a Japón
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha jugado al golf este domingo con el primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, en el segundo de sus cuatro días de visita a esa nación asiática, según rt.
Se prevé que el mandatario estadounidense asista a un torneo de sumo durante su estancia en el país.
Great morning of golf with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan! pic.twitter.com/EZeJ8znS51— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019
令和初の国賓としてお迎えしたトランプ大統領と千葉でゴルフです。新しい令和の時代も日米同盟をさらに揺るぎないものとしていきたいと考えています。 pic.twitter.com/8ol8790xWY— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) May 26, 2019
Japanese media got overhead footage of President Trump on the golf course just now pic.twitter.com/bSbaX8xuCJ— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 26, 2019
Something we rarely get to see — aerial shots on Japanese TV of President Trump playing golf. Also, some TV graphic with Abe and Trump and a sumo wrestler. 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/ipWscB0o6u— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 26, 2019