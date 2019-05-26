Así juega Trump al golf con Abe durante su visita a Japón

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha jugado al golf este domingo con el primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, en el segundo de sus cuatro días de visita a esa nación asiática, según rt.

Se prevé que el mandatario estadounidense asista a un torneo de sumo durante su estancia en el país.

Great morning of golf with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan! pic.twitter.com/EZeJ8znS51

Japanese media got overhead footage of President Trump on the golf course just now pic.twitter.com/bSbaX8xuCJ

Something we rarely get to see — aerial shots on Japanese TV of President Trump playing golf. Also, some TV graphic with Abe and Trump and a sumo wrestler. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ipWscB0o6u