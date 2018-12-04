Reportaje fotográfico
Janina Quevedo, la hermosa boliviana que enamora a los norteamericanos
A pesar de nacer en Bolivia y crecer en Brasil, ha logrado destacar profesionalmente en Texas
Janina Quevedo es una de las chicas sexys de Instagram. A pesar de que la red social ha destacado por los perfiles de mujeres increíbles, hermosas y despampanantes de todas partes del mundo, la joven boliviana ha logrado escalar posiciones para estar entre las más llamativas del mundo. (Karolina Ramírez, la empresaria más sensual de Colombia)
Esta sexy chica nació en Bolivia, creció en Brasil y actualmente reside en Texas, Estados Unidos, desde donde entrena, cuida y mantiene su hermoso cuerpo para obsequiar a sus seguidores con fotos hot.
I still remember the days I prayed for the things I have now 🙏🏻✨ . . HAPPY THANKSGIVING YOU GUYS! 🦃🍽 Since I’m spending this holiday alone this is how I’m cooking my turkey today, what about you? 😜🤣 #justkidding . . But seriously, it’s so easy to take things for granted. We sometimes go through life just wanting more and more without looking back and appreciating how far we actually came 🤷🏼♀️ . . The act of giving “thanks” should be a daily habit but life/work easily gets in the way and we somehow, forget. So take the opportunity today, to think of the things you once prayed for and that you are now thankfully blessed with 🙌🏻 . . Today I’m grateful for my health. This past year has really shown me how short life really is. Last year I couldn’t walk for 2 months and the possibility of an amputation was on the table. Yesterday I reached my PR of 200lbs on the leg press machine 😳 💪🏻 Thank you God, my mother and the doctors for giving me the help and the ability to stand up stronger than ever before 🙏🏻💙 . . What are you thankful for today? Leave your answer in the comments below 👇🏻
“I’ve loved and I’ve lost, but that’s not what I see. Look what I got. Look what you taught me; and for that I say, thank you, next..” 🎶 @arianagrande - Special thanks to my ex for this shirt 👆🏻😝 #truestory - But seriously, it’s amazing how people can teach you so much, not only about themselves but about YOURSELF‼️ - Sometimes we have to let go of other people/relationships to find our true purpose and passion in life - I see so many people spending so much time and effort on making their relationships work, like it’s a constant battle. STOP!! That’s not healthy! Yes, relationships take work but it shouldn’t take ALL of your energy, it shouldn’t be THAT hard - Imagine how far you would get if only you spent that time and energy into YOURSELF/YOUR FUTURE⁉️ - Stop wasting time on things and with people that will not push you to be a better person than you were yesterday 🙏🏻✨
It doesn’t get easier, you just get stronger 💪🏻❣️ . . . #happyhumpday #humpday #bumday #wcw #itdoesntgeteasier #yougetstronger #fitgirls #girlswholift #fitness #fitnessmotivation #happygirlsaretheprettiest #houston #texas #houstonmodels #houstonphotography #fashion #braziliangirl #strongwomen
She was not fragile like a flower, she was fragile like a bomb 💣 . My dad actually calls me “matches” cause I light up on #fire so quickly 🔥😂 #truestory . Anybody that knows me, knows that I have no filter and pretty much say whatever is on my mind. So if something is bothering me, believe me, I’ll tell you 😝 . I don’t like things left unsaid, I don’t like to leave room for misinterpretation. I want you to know how I genuinely feel about whatever it is we are doing/talking about. And I think people are scared to do that. But you shouldn’t . Anybody that gets offended by you demanding respect for yourself shouldn’t be somebody you want to spend time with anyways 🤷🏼♀️ . STOP TRYING TO PLEASE PEOPLE THAT DON’T EVEN LIKE THEMSELVES‼️ . So don’t be taking no 💩 from nobody. Stand up for yourself, and if they don’t like it, baby they just showed you exactly what you needed to just walk away 🙏🏻✨
📷 #TeamMancuso #Brazilian #Texas #PhotoShoot #Houston #TriumphMotorcycles #Blonde @stacydolltv
