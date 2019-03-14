PD América
Celebridades

Fotos: Así luce la supuesta amante del prometido de Jennifer López

PD América, 14 de marzo de 2019 a las 11:15
José y Jessica Canseco, junto a Alex Rodríguez
PD América | Cultura

El expelotero José Canseco acusó el domingo a Alex Rodríguez de engañar a su prometida, Jennifer López, con Jessica Canseco, pero ¿quién es ella? (Rompe el silencio la presunta amante del futuro esposo de Jennifer López)

Jessica Sekely -nombre de soltera- es una actriz, modelo, escritora y empresaria de 46 años que, precisamente, estuvo casada con José Canseco entre 1996 y 1999. (Jennifer López ignora la "infidelidad" de Alex Rodriguez: Comparte las imágenes de su compromiso)

 

La pareja se conoció en Hooters, donde ella trabajaba como mesera y de este matrimonio en 1996 nació la modelo Josiphene Marie Canseco, quien debutó en 2018 en la pasarela de Victoria’s Secret.

Jessica nació el 4 de diciembre de 1972 en Ashland, Ohio. En estos momentos vive en Beverly Hills, California, y trabaja como cosmetóloga y en la micropigmentación médica.

 

Para el 2005, publicó el libro autobiográfico “Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife”, sobre su vida junto al pelotero.

Ese mismo año, apareció modelando desnuda en la edición de septiembre de la popular revista de entretenimiento para adultos Playboy.

 


 


 


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Amazing!!! Congratulations! You worked so hard for this and I’m so proud of you! Shine baby shine❤️ @josiecanseco with @get_repost ・・・ literal MOOD because IM WALKING IN THIS YEARS VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!! I can’t believe I’ve been given this opportunity thank you SO much to the team @10magazine @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for seeing something special in me and an even bigger thank you to the team behind all my work @nextmodels. You guys constantly push me and never gave up on me no matter how many ups and downs we went through. forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I’m meant to be here. I won’t let you guys down!! I love each and every one of you that have followed me and supported me and we’re just getting started❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #VSFashionShow

Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 7 Sep, 2018 a las 4:44 PDT

 


