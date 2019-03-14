Celebridades
Fotos: Así luce la supuesta amante del prometido de Jennifer López
El expelotero José Canseco acusó el domingo a Alex Rodríguez de engañar a su prometida, Jennifer López, con Jessica Canseco, pero ¿quién es ella? (Rompe el silencio la presunta amante del futuro esposo de Jennifer López)
Jessica Sekely -nombre de soltera- es una actriz, modelo, escritora y empresaria de 46 años que, precisamente, estuvo casada con José Canseco entre 1996 y 1999. (Jennifer López ignora la "infidelidad" de Alex Rodriguez: Comparte las imágenes de su compromiso)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Proud to say that my booty was here over 10 years ago before the "ass" revolution and still here today.... all due to hard work as a dancer, gymnast and workout enthusiast! I hope to inspire others to be confident and believe in yourself to take risks and set goals! No matter what they are! #setthetrend #playboy #legacy #workout #kissmyass
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 28 Sep, 2017 a las 11:07 PDT
La pareja se conoció en Hooters, donde ella trabajaba como mesera y de este matrimonio en 1996 nació la modelo Josiphene Marie Canseco, quien debutó en 2018 en la pasarela de Victoria’s Secret.
Jessica nació el 4 de diciembre de 1972 en Ashland, Ohio. En estos momentos vive en Beverly Hills, California, y trabaja como cosmetóloga y en la micropigmentación médica.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Micro pigmentation can improve: Scar camouflage, areola restoration, tummy tuck scars, re pigment Hypo pigmented areas , medical needling for thick scar tissue areas and face lift scars. Consultation required to determine course of treatment. By appt only. Call 310-587-3502 Santa Monica office. Or 310-273-5995 bev hills office. #scars #medical #micropigmentation #scarcamouflage #jessicacanseco #nursejamie #garthfishermd
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 20 Abr, 2017 a las 12:00 PDT
Para el 2005, publicó el libro autobiográfico “Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife”, sobre su vida junto al pelotero.
Ese mismo año, apareció modelando desnuda en la edición de septiembre de la popular revista de entretenimiento para adultos Playboy.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Can I please cook in peace over here.... see the body suit came in handy @nursejamiela to cook instead of Alexander wang show?! Lol😳🤷♀️
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 9 Sep, 2017 a las 11:03 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I am honored to be part of Hugh Hefner's legacy! He was a pioneer who brought many of us as well as our publishing to a new frontier! Proud to be part of his iconic vision and media revolution! Amazing photography by the famous @stephenwayda. #youwillbemissed #iconic #playboy #hughhefner #jessicacanseco
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 28 Sep, 2017 a las 10:54 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thanks @garthfishermd for my @docblocksun pop socket! Do you think anyone will notice?? Thanks @colie831 thanks for the violation photo!😂🤷♀️ #biomedspa #jessicacanseco
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 21 Nov, 2018 a las 7:13 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Amazing!!! Congratulations! You worked so hard for this and I’m so proud of you! Shine baby shine❤️ @josiecanseco with @get_repost ・・・ literal MOOD because IM WALKING IN THIS YEARS VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!! I can’t believe I’ve been given this opportunity thank you SO much to the team @10magazine @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for seeing something special in me and an even bigger thank you to the team behind all my work @nextmodels. You guys constantly push me and never gave up on me no matter how many ups and downs we went through. forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I’m meant to be here. I won’t let you guys down!! I love each and every one of you that have followed me and supported me and we’re just getting started❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #VSFashionShow
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 7 Sep, 2018 a las 4:44 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Love these pink adidas shoes josie😂... We will be in the gym downstairs if you come over door is unlocked.#whenyoucantslepworkout#fitnessgoals #inspire #fitness #jessicacanseco
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Canseco (@jessicacanseco) el 4 Oct, 2017 a las 12:59 PDT