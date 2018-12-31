Celebridades
La estrella porno Jenna Jameson revela su secreto para no subir de peso
Tras su último embarazo, Jenna logró bajar más de 30 kilos y ha compartido parte de su rutina para no volver a subir de peso
La ex estrella pornográfica Jenna Jameson compartió con sus seguidores en Instagram su secreto para no subir de peso en las fiestas de fin de año. (Del porno a la fe: La actriz "más exitosas del mundo" se vuelve predicadora)
Jenna ha documentado en la red social el cambio de su figura tras su más reciente embarazo. Un gran logro, ya que bajó más de 30 kilos que había subido y para mantenerse en forma sigue la dieta cetogénica.
Hace un par de días publicó en Instagram una fotografía del antes y después en su cuerpo. (Rose Monroe, la actriz porno venezolana que triunfa en EEUU)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Here we go! #motivationmonday Things that have helped me lose weight- I stopped snacking. I allow myself to get hungry. I walk to where I need to go. I stop eating when I’m satisfied. Intermittent fasting between 6pm-11am. Purged my kitchen of all processed foods. I don’t feed my family processed food. I barely EVER eat out. I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS. I take progress pictures to motivate me. I only shop the perimeter at the market. I consider eating as nourishing not as a reward. I adjust my food according to how my body is reacting. If I am stalled, I eat less calories or cut dairy. Most importantly, I treat myself with love and patience. #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketogains #intermittentfasting #selflove #fitmom #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney ***if you don’t yet, follow me at @ketocantlose
Una publicación compartida de Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) el 17 Dic, 2018 a las 11:25 PST
Además compartió un mensaje para alentar a sus seguidores que tratan de mantenerse en forma.
"Las fiestas son una época tramposa cuando se trata de mantenerse en el camino. Con la familia de visita y sin idea de lo que es #ceto y muy dispuesta a tratar de que cocines puré de papas o el pastel de queso de la abuela, es MUY fácil salirse de la dieta cetogénica", escribió Jenna.
Por esa razón, la estrella sugirió que se preparen los alimentos apegados a la dieta cetogénica, que es la que ella ha seguido y le ha permitido mantener su peso.
Aceptó que no es nada emocionante, pero al final de las fiestas se sentirán contentos de haberse mantenido en la dieta.
"A veces es importante permitirte ciertos gustos. Cuando te sientes constantemente privado eso puede llevarte a descarrilamientos mayores de una semana. Así que diviértete, permítete un regalo por aquí y por allá, pero sobre todo atesora el tiempo que pasas con tus seres queridos", finalizó Jenna.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Little progress update. I feel physically unstoppable. Sharp, focused and capable... #keto has done that for me. My body is running optimally. But let’s talk about insecurities. So many women (and some men) ask me about loose skin. Listen. My belly will always have loose skin because I carried three gorgeous babies inside of it, two of them being a twin pregnancy. I’m ok with my wobbly belly, and you should be too. Yes my waist is tiny again but it will never look like the “playboy” Jenna belly again. So let’s pull our chonies up to our belly buttons, and chant together, I wear my motherhood proudly! Love you guys. #postpartumbody #selflove #weightloss #intermittentfasting #mombod #batelnappingbehindme
Una publicación compartida de Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) el 29 Dic, 2018 a las 2:37 PST
Jameson saltó a la fama como actriz pornográfica en los años 90. En agosto de 2007 anunció su retirada de ese mundo y se convirtió en escritora y empresaria.
La actriz de 44 años se convirtió en madre por tercera vez en 2017. Desde entonces se ha convertido en un ejemplo para las mujeres que buscan bajar de peso después de tener a sus hijos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
♥️ #newyearnewme ♥️ sorry I had to say it! I hope this new year brings all of you the fortitude to change your health for the better. Even if you don’t leap into #keto , try to adopt a “whole food” diet. Because your insides matter, and when you take care of your cells, it translates to your outside AND your outlook! I’ve never felt more bright and present. Who could ask for more! Set goals and believe you can achieve 🥰 love you! #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #intermittentfasting #biohacking #ketodiet #postpartumbody #postpartumweightloss #mombod #fitmom
Una publicación compartida de Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) el 27 Dic, 2018 a las 11:40 PST
¿Qué es la dieta cetogénica?
La dieta que sigue Jenna Jameson es conocida por ser baja en el consumo de carbohidratos. Gracias a esta dieta el cuerpo produce cetonas que son utilizadas como energía.
Normalmente nuestro cuerpo produce glucosa e insulina al consumir carbohidratos. La glucosa se emplea cuando el cuerpo requiere de energía.
Si se reduce el consumo de carbohidratos el cuerpo entra en un estado conocido como cetosis, un proceso natural del cuerpo cuando la ingesta de alimentos es reducida y es así que en el hígado las grasas se descomponen y se producen las cetonas.
La idea de la dieta cetogénica es forzar a que el cuerpo esté en cetosis, lo que implicará la baja de peso.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I have officially lost 80 lbs. 👀. I’m going to give a little updated menu because it’s my most requested thing ever! Wake up at 8- have 2 Nescafé coffees with sugar free creamer and sweetener. 11 am I make 3 scrambled eggs with basil cheese I get from Costco (in a block) I share them with Batelli. I then put Batel down for her nap at 1:30 and I snack on cottage cheese and have a fresca. Batel wakes up around 3:30 and I make her lunch. Yes, I make her carbs lol she isn’t keto. I usually make myself a HUGE bowl of arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing and LOTS of Parmesan cheese. Then at about 5 I grill myself a big ribeye steak with asparagus broiled in avocado oil. Then my fast begins! So many people ask if I count macros or check if I’m in ketosis and the answer is no. I just eat sensibly and intuitively. Also I get asked about “snacks”. My advice is stop snacking. Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it! Side note- bald Batelli is everything 👏🏻 #ketodiet #keto#intermittentfasting #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
Una publicación compartida de Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) el 4 Nov, 2018 a las 1:55 PST