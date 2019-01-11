PD América
Celebridades

Angélica Larsson, la camionera más sexy de la carretera

La originaria de Suecia ha conquistado corazones con sus curvas peligrosas que saltan a la vista

PD América, 11 de enero de 2019 a las 16:25
Angélica Larsson
PD América | Sociedad

Angélica Larsson sabe manejar como ninguna otra mujer. Está rubia está rompiendo las redes sociales debido a su belleza y a su peculiar oficio: es trailera. (La hermosa "chica del agua" que hizo estallar de furia a una estrella de Hollywood)

La originaria de Suecia ha conquistado corazones con sus curvas peligrosas que saltan a la vista. (La bella Kendall Jenner presume de buen 'culete' en el jacuzzi)

En su cuenta de Instagram Angélica cuenta con más de 124 mil seguidores y suele subir fotos manejando sus camiones o posando junto con ellos.

 

Bubbles” como también se hace llamar la güera, también es modelo de compañías como Pepsi y Cummins y maneja autobuses para turistas.

Ahora también acude como celebridad a distintas exposiciones de autos y trailers, en donde cobra por fotos.

Por supuesto que Larsson es una sensación, ya que junta dos de las cosas que más aman los caballeros: las mujeres hermosas y las máquinas poderosas.

 

Algunos comentarios que le hacen los hombres en sus fotos son piropos sobre sus hermosos ojos o sobre su auténtica profesión.

“¿cómo haces eso y luces tan hermosa?“, “brutales autos grandes y en una chica muy elegante y bella“, son algunas de las cosas que suelen postearle.

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


