Celebridades
Angélica Larsson, la camionera más sexy de la carretera
La originaria de Suecia ha conquistado corazones con sus curvas peligrosas que saltan a la vista
Angélica Larsson sabe manejar como ninguna otra mujer. Está rubia está rompiendo las redes sociales debido a su belleza y a su peculiar oficio: es trailera. (La hermosa "chica del agua" que hizo estallar de furia a una estrella de Hollywood)
La originaria de Suecia ha conquistado corazones con sus curvas peligrosas que saltan a la vista. (La bella Kendall Jenner presume de buen 'culete' en el jacuzzi)
En su cuenta de Instagram Angélica cuenta con más de 124 mil seguidores y suele subir fotos manejando sus camiones o posando junto con ellos.
Just reached 19k followers on my Facebook page 😄 Thank you all for the love and support 💞 To see more of my adventures and daily stuff check it out 😘 #Scania #v8 #AngelicaLarsson #horsepower #truckergirl #girlsintrucks #instatruck #20 #trucker #Gävle #cummins #diesel #power #lastbilsstation #Unicorn #truckdriver #doityourway
“Bubbles” como también se hace llamar la güera, también es modelo de compañías como Pepsi y Cummins y maneja autobuses para turistas.
Ahora también acude como celebridad a distintas exposiciones de autos y trailers, en donde cobra por fotos.
Por supuesto que Larsson es una sensación, ya que junta dos de las cosas que más aman los caballeros: las mujeres hermosas y las máquinas poderosas.
Even tho I only was free Saturday, I had an awesome and relaxing weekend 😋 we did the best of it and took a spa-day with the night on a hotel with great food at #högbobrukshotell 👌🍜🍝😇 Last night was a long night/morning, the truck needed a little repair and I had to wait for Volvo to open the workshop before I could go to bed 😪 Be safe and stay on the roads 💋 #spa #AngelicaLarsson #bikini #fancy #relax #water #bubble #Sandviken #love
Algunos comentarios que le hacen los hombres en sus fotos son piropos sobre sus hermosos ojos o sobre su auténtica profesión.
“¿cómo haces eso y luces tan hermosa?“, “brutales autos grandes y en una chica muy elegante y bella“, son algunas de las cosas que suelen postearle.
Merry Christmas guys 🎅☄! My last shift before I get a few days off 🚛💨 it's really needed, lol 😄 I wish you all a great day and happy holidays 💕 Remember to take care of everyone you love 💋
Guess what..? It's fridaaaay 😄😄 It will be a short weekend for me tho, my shift starts on Sunday again 🚛💨 Had a few problems with my truck today, the truck didn't want to let go of the wagon 😞 Didn't even work with a hammer, and I had to load everything on the wagon ❄☃ #trucker #womenintrucking #toyota #volvo #Valvoline #truckergirl #bigrig #scania #dieselpower #pepsimax #lastbilsstation #mats2017 #AngelicaLarsson #cumminspower #ciężarówka
Last trip before Christmas 😍🙏 I wish you all a Merry Christmas ❤ Hopefully you've all been good and will get presents and not coal 😉 Be safe, humble and take care of your family 💎💕 #AngelicaLarsson #lastbilsstation #Christmas #iceroad
Earlier this year at 75 chrome shop ⛟💨😄 @realdiesellife @75chromeshop #summervibes #peterbilt #chrome #bigrig #justsittingthere
Can just reach truck and wagon 😅🧚🏼♀️ #funatwork #shortarms #AngelicaLarsson #lastbilsstation #trucker #skellefteå #svettassomengrismedvinterhandskar
#tb in Canada 🇨🇦😍 Me and the rest of the calendar girls 💕 Front cover and miss July 🇸🇪 #Såjävlakulminne #2017 #Canada #Quebec #missjuly #AngelicaLarsson #iKanadaPratarDomFranska
I had a good day on my balcony in the sun today 😍.. with (only) 3 pairs of sunglasses to protect my eyes 🤣🌞 My dad rescued me from my prison and we went Pepsi-shopping, lol 😅 How many weeks do you think it will last this time? I'd say 3 weeks? 🙄😋😋
Going downtown 💎 doing what girls do best 🙄👜 #raggsockanäralltidpå #AngelicaLarsson #shopping 😍
Just a girl thing I guess 😄💎The autumn is almost here 🍁🍂so it's time to make the best of the summer that is left 💞 I'm not ready for the cold yet.. buuut I'll better start preparing for the winter if I'll go to Alaska for some cool stuff 🙄❄ have an great weekend and be safe 😘 don't forget, what goes around comes around ❤ good things happens to good people 💋
Good morning 😄 My first week in my dumptruck is almost done ⛟💨 Had a few problems in the beginning of the week with the hydraulics, but its all good now 😄 still learning the pattern on the remote to the trailer, 18 different buttons on this "supertrailer" 😂 Sooo, I've climbed to the 1st place in my group in the voting so far 😍 thank you all for voting 😊❤ (remember that you can vote once a day 😘) Link in bio 😄 Keep them votes coming 💋 #truck #truckergirl #dumptruck #mud #missjetset #votes #jetset #märstaförenade #AngelicaLarsson #Stockholm #volvofh #volvo #dieselpower
