Mundo insólito
Deja a su perra en una guardería canina y se la devuelven muerta en un paquete
La dueña había llevado a su mascota a un centro especializado porque se iba de viaje a Islandia
Rápidamente se ha hecho viral.-Kirsten Kinch todavía no ha podido superar la muerte de su perra Nova a finales del pasado año. Esta joven dublinesa dejó a su husky durante tres días en una guardería canina para hacer un viaje con su familia a Islandia. Llevó a Nova al centro P&E Boarding Kennels el 27 de diciembre y volvió para recogerla el 31 en cuanto bajó del avión. "Nos dijeron que Nova había muerto; la habían encontrado esa mañana ensangrentada en su jaula. Nos quedamos impactados, devastados", ha relatado Kinch en un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram. La dublinesa cuenta además cómo les entregaron el cadáver del animal: "Habían aplastado a Nova en lo que solo puedo describir como una pelota envuelta en una bolsa negra, cubierta con cinta adhesiva. No había cuidado ni empatía en la forma en que había sido tratada", según recoge El País y comparte Paula Dumas para pd.
Lo curioso siempre es destacable.-Nova había estado enferma de colitis y estaba siendo tratada con esteroides. Justo antes de marcharse de vacaciones Kinch había llevado a su mascota a su veterinaria que le había confirmado que el tratamiento estaba siendo efectivo. Antes de dejar a su perra en P&E Boarding Kennels la joven se había asegurado de que en este centro se encargarían de suministrar la medicina a su husky. "Les di instrucciones escritas y verbales", asegura en su relato de Instagram. Los dueños de P&E Boarding Kennels aseguraron a Kinch que Nova había recibido el tratamiento durante aquellos tres días.
Como todo viral ha sido imparable en sus primeras horas.-En cuanto entregaron a la joven el cadáver de su husky lo llevó a la veterinaria: "Estaba horrorizada, y no podía creer que hubiera un husky de 25 kg en aquella bola". El chip confirmó que se trataba de la mascota de Kinch. Decidieron hacer una autopsia en el Hospital Veterinario UCD de Dublín. "Nova ha dejado un agujero que será imposible de llenar, la echo de menos cada día y espero que escribir esto pueda detener una situación similar en el futuro", concluye el mensaje de Kinch.
