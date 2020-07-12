Ciencia Mundo Animal

LOS FUEGGOS COMENZARON EN AGOSTO DE 2019 Y SE PROLONGARON VARIOS MESES

Los australianos llevan de vuelta al bosque a los koalas que fueron evacuados por los devastadores incendios del pasado verano

Yellow, una de las koalas liberadas, incluso llevó al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa.

Koalas devueltos a su habitat natural en Australia. PD
Varios koalas que fueron evacuados justo antes de que los incendios forestales eliminaran el 22 por ciento de su bosque en la reserva natural de Tidbinbilla en Australia en enero, por fin regresaron a casa.

Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.

El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa y estaban muy felices.

Yellow, una de las koalas, pudo llevar al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa.

