Greta Thunberg reaparece para decir “creo que tengo coronavirus”

Greta Thunberg ha reaparecido. La activista sueca, que había pasado unos días fuera del foco de los medios de comunicación, avisó que se encuentra aislada desde hace dos semanas en su casa, junto a su padre. La joven cree, ambos han contraído el coronavirus aunque afirma que ya está prácticamente recuperada y no se han hecho la prueba del COVID-19.
Según ha explicado la joven en su cuenta de Instagram, comenzó a tener síntomas hace unos 10 días, tras un reciente viaje en tren por Centroeuropa durante el cual visitó varios países. Su padre, dice Greta, también sufre síntomas de COVID-19 y como ella, permanece en aislamiento.
Hace 10 días comenzó a sentir los primeros síntomas: “Es muy probable que lo haya tenido, porque tuve tos, dolor de garganta, escalofríos y cansancio, pero en Suecia no puedes hacerte test si no estás bajo tratamiento médico”, señala.
View this post on Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Greta se muestra preocupada. Asegura que, como ella, muchos, especialmente los jóvenes, “pueden tener el virus y no mostrar apenas síntomas, por lo que pueden transmitírselo a personas en grupos de riesgo”. “Eso es lo que lo hace mucho más peligroso”.
Por ello hace un llamamiento a los jóvenes y a los que “no pertenecemos a los grupos de riesgo”: “Tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestros actos pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchas personas”.
Finalmente concluye con una petición que se ha hecho global: “Por favor, quédate en tu casa, cuida de los demás y ayuda a los que lo necesiten”.
Comentar desde Facebook