Una mujer conmueve a la plantilla de un hospital: rechaza despedirse de su marido antes de morir por una honorable causa

View this post on Instagram

anxiety masking my contentment again as fear seeps through the cracks of my dry, thirsty skin the winds pick up like the Santa Ana’s singing to my nerves to relax i listen to the stillness around me it’s dense and hazy, hard to breathe uneasy about answers I’ve yet to receive until subjectivity guides my insight on every tear that runs free at night racing to my pillow to disperse my lips succumb to the saltiness first reminiscent of the warm pacific ocean I close my eyes to taste the moment as all five senses beg for control it takes a lot to be here now and i wish my mind knew how -bg 📸: @jamesernestomurray . . . . . #photography #art #creative #design #poetry #love #writing #photooftheday #inspiration #lifeimitatesart #california #IGphotooftheday #instagram #iphone #mood #creativity #likeforlike #followforfollow #travel #passion #creativewriting #instagood #fun #mood #instaart #instamood #photo #life #create #traveling