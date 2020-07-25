Una espectadora detecta un cáncer a una presentadora por un bulto que vio en su cuello

La periodista y presentadora de televisión Victoria Price ha desvelado que padece cáncer. Lo ha comunicado este viernes 24 de julio de 2020 a través de sus redes sociales, en las que ha detallado cómo se enteró de que lo sufría.
Todo comenzó gracias a la agudeza visual de una espectadora del canal local WFLA, en Florida, donde Price desarrolla sus habituales conexiones en directo.
«Una espectadora me escribió el mes pasado. Vio un bulto en mi cuello y me dijo que le recordaba al que tuvo ella», apuntó, al tiempo que señaló que «el de ella era un cáncer y resulta que el mío también lo es».
A bit of ~personal news~ to share.
Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.
I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM
— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020
Victoria, que aprovechaba para anunciar su baja médica, se someterá el lunes 27 de julio de 2020 a una intervención quirúrgica para extirpar el tumor de tiroides del que ha sido diagnosticada.
View this post on Instagram
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕
El mensaje que le escribió la espectadora
La mujer que alertó a la protagonista del extraño bulto de su cuello y a la que reconoce que «siempre estará agradecida» le escribió el siguiente mensaje:
«Hola, acabo de ver tu informe noticioso. Lo que me ha preocupado es el bulto en tu cuello. Por favor, haz que te revisen la tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío terminó por ser cáncer. Cuídate».
La reportera se refirió a estas palabras como «un pensamiento escalofriante y aleccionador» al mismo tiempo y recomendó a las mujeres, que son mucho más propensas que los hombres a padecerlo, a «revisar su cuello».
