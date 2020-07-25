Una espectadora detecta un cáncer a una presentadora por un bulto que vio en su cuello

La periodista y presentadora de televisión Victoria Price ha desvelado que padece cáncer. Lo ha comunicado este viernes 24 de julio de 2020 a través de sus redes sociales, en las que ha detallado cómo se enteró de que lo sufría.

Todo comenzó gracias a la agudeza visual de una espectadora del canal local WFLA, en Florida, donde Price desarrolla sus habituales conexiones en directo.

A bit of ~personal news~ to share.

Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.

I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM

— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020