LAS COSAS DE LOS GUAPOS, RICOS Y FAMOSOS

'Sports Illustrated': Paulina Porizkov la monta exhibiendo cuerpazo a sus 53 años

Periodista Digital, 01 de febrero de 2019 a las 16:00
Paulina Porizkova. EP
CódigoXY | Gente

La modelo Paulina Porizkov realizó un especial para la revista Sports Illustrated gracias al gran físico que conserva a sus 53 años de edad.

La checa mostró el cuerpazo que conserva al posar topless y con prendas transparentes para la publicación.

Porizkov compartirá algunos de los secretos que le ayudan a mantener su figura.

La rubia dio un breve adelanto de la sesión a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en la que compartió videos que superaron las más de 40 mil reproducciones en tan solo cinco horas.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I hope we all understand that a photoshoot is in part a magic trick. You have been made up by the best people in the business; had hair added and blown and sprayed and makeup expertly applied so it looks perfectly natural and you are just the best version of yourself. You have tried on a hundred bathing suits and bikinis, and only the most flattering have been selected.A great photographer will know exactly where to put you for the best light, and make you feel confident by telling you how beautiful you are - on repeat. Your body shines with a fake tan and bronzers. And then you can shoot endless frames to only capture one single moment on camera. And that perfect moment will be taken to an artist who will make sure any tiny flaws are erased. None of us look like we do in photos - in real life. (for photos of what I look like with no make up and no magic, check out the fitting photos.)Here are the magicians responsible: @mj_day the brain of the project, and selector of the most flattering suits, @yutsai88 the eyes of the project, a photographer of incredible charm and charisma besides being a master of light, @tracymurphymua spectacular effects master, making me look perfectly natural but so much better, @jrugg8 for that amazing head of hair and a spectacularly bad photo of the two of us 😜. #sexydoesnothaveanexpirationdate

Una publicación compartida de Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) el 31 Ene, 2019 a las 7:09 PST

