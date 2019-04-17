LAS COSAS DE LOS GUAPOS, RICOS Y FAMOSOS
Kim Kardashian sacude un zasca a los envidiosos que se ríen de ella por estudiar derecho
Tiene genio en abundancia la chica, además de muchas otras cosas (La foto más hot de Kim Kardashian: un culotte transparente y nada más).
Kim Kardashian se ha vuelto la persona más buscada por miles de presos estadounidenses, que ven en ella su última esperanza para salir de la cárcel ( Kris Jenner rompe el silencio sobre los ingresos de las Kardashian y arde Internet).
Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el 14 Abr, 2019 a las 4:07 PDT
Una imagen que se ha potenciado tras su reciente triunfo tras conmutarse al pena a Cyntoia Brown, una víctima de tráfico sexual condenada a cadena perpetua por matar a su agresor. Inspirada por su éxito, la empresaria ha decidido comenzar a estudiar la carrera de derecho, con el objetivo de poder ejercer en 2022 (¿Sabes cuánto cobran las Kardashian por cada post de Instagram?).
Así lo confesó la empresaria durante una entrevista con la revista «Vogue».
Ahora, Kim ha decidido responder con un contundente mensaje publicado a través de su perfil de Instagram a todos los «haters» que se han reído estos días de su decisión.
«El año pasado me matricule para estudiar derecho en California. Eso significa que durante los siguientes cuatro años, tal y como exigen en la facultad, debo dedicarme durante un mínimo de 18 horas a la semana a responder un montón de test tanto por escrito como orales. Ahora que mi primer año está a punto de concluir, me estoy preparando para el primer examen de abogacía, que es una pequeña versión del que haces cuando terminas. Todo el mundo tiene que aprobarlo para poder ejercer como abogado. Cuento esto porque estoy leyendo muchísimos comentarios asegurando que si estoy en esta facultad es gracias a mis privilegios como famosa o a mi dinero. Pero os aseguro que no es el caso. He llegado a leer a una persona diciéndome que debería ‘quedarme haciendo lo que sé hacer'. Quiero que la gente entienda que no debería haber nada que te limite a la hora de intentar alcanzar tus sueños. Más que nada porque a los que corrigen los exámenes de abogacía no les importa quién eres».
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el 15 Abr, 2019 a las 8:40 PDT
Y continúa:
«Es cierto que no terminé la universidad. Pero solo necesitas 60 créditos universitarios (yo tenía 75 cuando abandoné la carrera) para participar en 'leer la ley', que es una escuela de derecho en la que te enseñan abogados que trabajan en algún bufete. Para cualquiera que asuma que esta es la salida fácil, no lo es. Mis fines de semana los paso lejos de mis hijos mientras leo y estudio. Trabajo todo el día, acuesto a mis hijos y me paso las noches estudiando. Hay veces que me siento abrumada e incluso con ganas de abandonar, pero por suerte estoy rodeada de un grupo de gente que me apoya muchísimo».
Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el 10 Abr, 2019 a las 11:24 PDT