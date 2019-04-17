Kim Kardashian sacude un zasca a los envidiosos que se ríen de ella por estudiar derecho

Tiene genio en abundancia la chica, además de muchas otras cosas (La foto más hot de Kim Kardashian: un culotte transparente y nada más).

Kim Kardashian se ha vuelto la persona más buscada por miles de presos estadounidenses, que ven en ella su última esperanza para salir de la cárcel ( Kris Jenner rompe el silencio sobre los ingresos de las Kardashian y arde Internet).

Una imagen que se ha potenciado tras su reciente triunfo tras conmutarse al pena a Cyntoia Brown, una víctima de tráfico sexual condenada a cadena perpetua por matar a su agresor. Inspirada por su éxito, la empresaria ha decidido comenzar a estudiar la carrera de derecho, con el objetivo de poder ejercer en 2022 (¿Sabes cuánto cobran las Kardashian por cada post de Instagram?).

Así lo confesó la empresaria durante una entrevista con la revista «Vogue».

Ahora, Kim ha decidido responder con un contundente mensaje publicado a través de su perfil de Instagram a todos los «haters» que se han reído estos días de su decisión.

«El año pasado me matricule para estudiar derecho en California. Eso significa que durante los siguientes cuatro años, tal y como exigen en la facultad, debo dedicarme durante un mínimo de 18 horas a la semana a responder un montón de test tanto por escrito como orales. Ahora que mi primer año está a punto de concluir, me estoy preparando para el primer examen de abogacía, que es una pequeña versión del que haces cuando terminas. Todo el mundo tiene que aprobarlo para poder ejercer como abogado. Cuento esto porque estoy leyendo muchísimos comentarios asegurando que si estoy en esta facultad es gracias a mis privilegios como famosa o a mi dinero. Pero os aseguro que no es el caso. He llegado a leer a una persona diciéndome que debería ‘quedarme haciendo lo que sé hacer'. Quiero que la gente entienda que no debería haber nada que te limite a la hora de intentar alcanzar tus sueños. Más que nada porque a los que corrigen los exámenes de abogacía no les importa quién eres».