Música: Una estampida en el festival Astroworld deja 8 muertos y decenas de heridos

Una tragedia.

Al menos 8 personas murieron y decenas resultaron heridas este viernes durante el primer día del festival musical Astroworld, que se celebra en la ciudad texana de Houston.

Se reporta que decenas de ambulancias fueron vistas en el lugar, mientras numerosos médicos estaban prestando asistencia a las víctimas.

De momento se desconoce el número de heridos, pero se da por seguro que aumentarán los fallecidos.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Multiple injuries reported at Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas#Houston l #TX

A large medical response is underway at NRG Park for ‘several patients’. Disturbing footage from the scene shows EMS performing CPR on three patients.

Gathering more details! pic.twitter.com/5LPUHX7pnz

— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 6, 2021