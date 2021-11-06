Cultura Música

Música: Una estampida en el festival Astroworld deja 8 muertos y decenas de heridos

Después de que cientos irrumpieran violentamente en el estadio NRG, al superar las barreras de seguridad

Una tragedia.

Al menos 8 personas murieron y decenas resultaron heridas este viernes durante el primer día del festival musical Astroworld, que se celebra en la ciudad texana de Houston.

Se reporta que decenas de ambulancias fueron vistas en el lugar, mientras numerosos médicos estaban prestando asistencia a las víctimas.

De momento se desconoce el número de heridos, pero se da por seguro que aumentarán los fallecidos.

