Trucos y consejos

Los 19 trucos económicas e inteligentes para conseguir más espacio en tu casa

PD, 26 de enero de 2019 a las 09:45
Economía | Vivienda

El ingenio es siempre una gran solución a los problemas de espacio. Si tienes una casa pequeña y no dispones de mucho espacio para almacenar, te traemos 19 soluciones para poderle sacar el máximo partido a tu hogar, según sq.

Son soluciones sencillas, efectivas y fáciles de aplicar:

Estanterías ordenadas

Simplemente haciendo esto ganarás bastante espacio

¿No hay espacio para las mesitas de noche? no hay problema

Mesillas dentro del cabecero

Un armario elevado con escalera

Todo en uno

Divide los espacios con pequeños muebles

Esconde los cables, nunca quedan bien

Aprovecha también las esquinas

Organiza las verduras

Para ello utiliza los archivadores de toda la vida

Aprovecha el espacio debajo de la cama

Aprovecha las escaleras

Muebles dos en uno: espejo y organizador de joyas a la vez

Cuelga las sartenes y utensilios en la cocina

Un tendedero ocupa mucho espacio, este invento te hará ganar el espacio que necesitas:

Juguetes bien organizados

Di adiós a la tabla de planchar

Una mesa cualquiera con protección especial puede servirte para planchar

Hay multitud de muebles en el mercado para aprovechar cada m2

Utiliza camas que aprovechan espacio

Qué mejor forma de tenerlo todo organizado que la siguiente:

Muebles y mesas que se esconden:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The weekend is here! الْحَمْدُ لِلَّـهِ ❤️And I’m absolutely fine with just staying home and play with these! In fact that’s how I’d love my weekend to be 😊😅 . One of many things I wish to do is to invite some sisters over and play with these colours, my stamps, stickers etc. with me as we Quran journal together, and discuss & reflect on the ayaat that we are journaling. . Unfortunately I don’t have any close friends who’s into this sort of stuff (i.e. art + Quran). So ah well 🤷🏻‍♀️ I guess it’ll be just me 😅 and hubbs will be forced to take a look at everything I created and give the thumbs up haha 😂😂😂 (tbh he is the artistic one between us 😘) . . . But really, would anyone like to come over at all? 🤔 . . . #weekend #craftcorner #craftroom #workspace #craftroomorganization #pegboardlover #pegboard #artsupplies #knowledgeseeker #faakihahsworkspace #myhappyplace #alhamdulillah #quranjournaling #quranjournal

Una publicación compartida de @ faakihah el 28 Dic, 2018 a las 7:15 PST

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This space saving table takes the Murphy style decor to whole new level. You can save lot of space in your kitchen by having this Murphy table installed on wall. When unfolded, you have plenty of space for eating and walking, also the access to lot of storage. Fold it to have lot of storage and open it to show off the amazing table. Dimesnions Wall Hung Height- 4ft length- 4ft height from ground- customised number of shelves- customised 20% off now. Follow link in bio to buy #murphybed #murphy #murphytables #murphybrown #spacesaving #spacesavingfurniture #spacesavingfurnituresingapore #spacesavingfurniture #spacesavingsolutions #minimalistfurniture #furnitureofinstagram #instagraminfluencer #instagram #homedecor #homedecorindia #delhihomedecor #mumbaihomedecor #shopify #shopifystores #shopifyindia #etsy #etsymadeinindia #sale #holidays #christmas #homefurniture

Una publicación compartida de HomeToHeaven (@hometoheaven) el 13 Dic, 2018 a las 4:38 PST

