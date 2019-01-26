Trucos y consejos
Los 19 trucos económicas e inteligentes para conseguir más espacio en tu casa
El ingenio es siempre una gran solución a los problemas de espacio. Si tienes una casa pequeña y no dispones de mucho espacio para almacenar, te traemos 19 soluciones para poderle sacar el máximo partido a tu hogar, según sq.
Son soluciones sencillas, efectivas y fáciles de aplicar:
Estanterías ordenadas
Simplemente haciendo esto ganarás bastante espacio
¿No hay espacio para las mesitas de noche? no hay problema
Mesillas dentro del cabecero
Un armario elevado con escalera
Todo en uno
Divide los espacios con pequeños muebles
Esconde los cables, nunca quedan bien
Aprovecha también las esquinas
Organiza las verduras
Para ello utiliza los archivadores de toda la vida
Aprovecha el espacio debajo de la cama
Aprovecha las escaleras
Muebles dos en uno: espejo y organizador de joyas a la vez
Cuelga las sartenes y utensilios en la cocina
Un tendedero ocupa mucho espacio, este invento te hará ganar el espacio que necesitas:
Juguetes bien organizados
Di adiós a la tabla de planchar
Una mesa cualquiera con protección especial puede servirte para planchar
Hay multitud de muebles en el mercado para aprovechar cada m2
Utiliza camas que aprovechan espacio
Qué mejor forma de tenerlo todo organizado que la siguiente:
Muebles y mesas que se esconden:
The weekend is here! One of many things I wish to do is to invite some sisters over and play with these colours, my stamps, stickers etc. with me as we Quran journal together, and discuss & reflect on the ayaat that we are journaling. Unfortunately I don't have any close friends who's into this sort of stuff (i.e. art + Quran). So ah well I guess it'll be just me and hubbs will be forced to take a look at everything I created and give the thumbs up haha (tbh he is the artistic one between us). But really, would anyone like to come over at all?
An ingenious design providing sleep, study and storage solutions.
This space saving table takes the Murphy style decor to whole new level. You can save lot of space in your kitchen by having this Murphy table installed on wall. When unfolded, you have plenty of space for eating and walking, also the access to lot of storage. Fold it to have lot of storage and open it to show off the amazing table.
Organized toys, Happy Children's
My awesome husband hung this up for me tonight!
Beautiful stair with a space saving built-in bookshelf...
For those that saw the folding loft stairs vid we made over at our biz, here are some pics with the washing machine and further ladder to loft attached. Shared by our lovely customer! Her daughter also uses the steps as a seat and desk!
Mobiliario aereo para tv. Practico y sencillo
Howz this for a super space-saving idea??
