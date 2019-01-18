Exclusiva TV
Una mujer británica le grita a Meghan Markle: “¡Estás muy gorda!”

Sucedió durante la visita de la duquesa de Sussex a un albergue de animales

Fernando Veloz, 18 de enero de 2019 a las 19:43
Meghan Markle (Instagram)
Periodista Digital
Meghan Markle continúa aprendiendo y desarrollando sus labores como duquesa de Sussex, y como tal cada vez se gana cada vez más simpatías entre los británicos. Una mujer la felicitó, le deseó bendiciones, pero se tomó la familiaridad de decirle que se veía muy ‘gorda' por su embarazo.

La duquesa de Sussex acudió a un centro de ayuda a animales, del que también preside el patronato. Saludó a las personas que ahí laboran, y una señora espontáneamente le dijo: "Eres una joven encantadora, que Dios te bendiga siempre,pero ¡Estás muy gorda!", dijo en referencia a la gran barriga que muestra por su embarazo.

Meghan con una gran sonrisa contestó: "Eso me lo tomaré como un cumplido", haciendo reír a todos los presentes.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.

Una publicación compartida de Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) el 16 Ene, 2019 a las 9:09 PST

La esposa del príncipe Harry sostuvo en sus brazos algunos de los perros que están protegidos en ese centro de ayuda, y fue motivo para que le tomaran cientos de fotografías.

