Kim Kardashian se mete con calzador en un latex y se reivindica como la reina mundial del trasero

La famosa Kardashian vuelve a dejar a todos boquiabiertos

Kim Kardashian. PD
Quién tuvo, retuvo, que dice un viejo refrán español. Y Kim Kardashian siempre ha tenido de todo en abundancia, sobre todo pandero.

Kim Kardashian siempre da de que hablar en las redes sociales cada que hace una nueva publicación.

El arrastre que tiene la más famosa Kardashian es increíble y es una influencer total.

Son más de 176 millones de seguidores que tiene la estrella del reality “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

En una de sus nuevas publicaciones que realizó en la plataforma digital, dejó a todos boquiabiertos por como apareció en la foto.

Con unos pantalones de latex ajustadísimos a su figura hizo que resaltara su trasero para la admiración de sus fans.

 

 

