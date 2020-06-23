Kim Kardashian se mete con calzador en un latex y se reivindica como la reina mundial del trasero

Quién tuvo, retuvo, que dice un viejo refrán español. Y Kim Kardashian siempre ha tenido de todo en abundancia, sobre todo pandero.
Kim Kardashian siempre da de que hablar en las redes sociales cada que hace una nueva publicación.
El arrastre que tiene la más famosa Kardashian es increíble y es una influencer total.
Son más de 176 millones de seguidores que tiene la estrella del reality “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.
En una de sus nuevas publicaciones que realizó en la plataforma digital, dejó a todos boquiabiertos por como apareció en la foto.
Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive. We also might have started making a few more looks including my special 40th bday look. Can’t wait to show you the LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨
Con unos pantalones de latex ajustadísimos a su figura hizo que resaltara su trasero para la admiración de sus fans.
Our new Nude Gloss & Classic II Eyeshadow Palette is available to shop now, plus today is the last day to shop our @kkwbeauty 3-Year Anniversary & @kkwfragrance’s First Day of Summer Sale ✨ Shop 33% off #KKWBEAUTY select products at KKWBEAUTY.COM & Buy one, get one FREE #KKWBODY II & III at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM. Offers ends TONIGHT at 11:59PM PDT
