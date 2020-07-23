Lucy, la hija de Carlos Vives, sortea la gimnomanía: desde abril no muestra su ‘cumbia’

View this post on Instagram

happy earth day 🌍 • proud to have pledged so long ago to dedicate my journey, my soul and my energy’s purpose to serve this planet. by bringing consciousness on how connected we truly are to the land we’ve ravaged, commodified and raped. making it known how our natural state and true self is, in fact, much like that of all earth’s creatures, not superior. “we are the trash” is a slogan i carried during the global eco protest of 2019 and this pandemic has made that crystal clear. rivers in venice are clear again, dolphins are enjoying freedom swims in the Rodadero Bay in my town in Santa Marta and even China’s atmosphere has cleared out enough to make the Himalayas visible again. as an islander , my concern for the earth and the ocean isn’t really a choice. it is an obligation as someone who has noticed in her short lifetime, feet of receding shore lines causing the disappearance of loved beaches , increasingly HOT oceans that have bleached and killed the reefs that once thrived there.. and worst of all, the ignorance of our people to notice and to care. • thanks to my brilliant quarentine partner, we’re currently learning about the propagation of Coral in tanks, researching new and efficient ways of replenishing, reviving and replanting the reef gardens around the world; starting locally and striving globally , theres so much to do, and we might not be too late. • comment more beautiful side effects that You’ve seen our temporary absense cause earth ✨🤍