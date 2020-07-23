Lucy, la hija de Carlos Vives, sortea la gimnomanía: desde abril no muestra su ‘cumbia’

Parece que Carlos Vives está un poco más tranquilo.
Su hija mayor, Lucy Vives, al parecer ya no está por la labor de mostrar «su cumbia». Y es que desde el mes de abril no se desnuda en las redes sociales.
Lucy es una ferviente luchadora a favor de los derechos sociales y por ello. decidió emprender ese viaje de denuncia y enfado mostrando toda su piel, aunque para muchos la joven de 24 años da muestras de gimnomanía, que es el deseo irresistible a desnudarse.
Pero la modelo, parece que ahora dedica más tiempo a escribir mensajes, extensos y profundos, para denunciar lo que para ella son graves injusticias, pero con fotografías más artísticas.
happy earth day 🌍 • proud to have pledged so long ago to dedicate my journey, my soul and my energy’s purpose to serve this planet. by bringing consciousness on how connected we truly are to the land we’ve ravaged, commodified and raped. making it known how our natural state and true self is, in fact, much like that of all earth’s creatures, not superior. “we are the trash” is a slogan i carried during the global eco protest of 2019 and this pandemic has made that crystal clear. rivers in venice are clear again, dolphins are enjoying freedom swims in the Rodadero Bay in my town in Santa Marta and even China’s atmosphere has cleared out enough to make the Himalayas visible again. as an islander , my concern for the earth and the ocean isn’t really a choice. it is an obligation as someone who has noticed in her short lifetime, feet of receding shore lines causing the disappearance of loved beaches , increasingly HOT oceans that have bleached and killed the reefs that once thrived there.. and worst of all, the ignorance of our people to notice and to care. • thanks to my brilliant quarentine partner, we’re currently learning about the propagation of Coral in tanks, researching new and efficient ways of replenishing, reviving and replanting the reef gardens around the world; starting locally and striving globally , theres so much to do, and we might not be too late. • comment more beautiful side effects that You’ve seen our temporary absense cause earth ✨🤍
La última vez que mostró su torso desnudo fue en abril, –aunque posteriormente apareció en ropa íntima en otra publicación–, ahora aprovecha las sesiones fotográficas para mostrar otro tipo de imágenes. Aunque algunas también pueden ser catalogadas de llevar una carga importante de sensualidad.
Por ejemplo, en la publicación del pasado 29 de junio la joven de 24 años compartió un profundo mensaje en contra del racismo, pero en la imagen se ve más recatada –desnuda de los hombros hacia arriba–, pero mojada y dejando caer sobre sus labios toda el agua que sale de su boca.
El mensaje en Español describe cómo ocurrió la sesión fotográfica, «Era un día frío, y estábamos en una crisis de tiempo, así que agradezco rápido y decidí que sería mejor conseguir un motel», cuenta la hija del cantante colombiano.
«No hay suficientes personas de piel negra y marrón en nuestra industria. No delante de la cámara y definitivamente no detrás. Lo has visto, lo has escuchado, pero ¿y ahora qué? Como miembros de esta comunidad debemos exigir más», reclamó la puertorriqueña.
this morning i want to share with you all this image, created and captured by a beautiful and talented woman in Atlanta. it was early in the morning, my bus had just arrived earlier than i thought, and the room i had rented wasn’t expecting me for another 3 hours. it was a chilly day, n we were on a time crunch so i thank fast and decided i better get a motel! kanobi and i had never met, so she definitely thought i was gonna murder her when i told her to meet me at the Red Roof Inn Plus off Bufford highway. can’t blame her there lmfao but i got lucky she had enough faith to join me in my full sketchiness and do a stunning BW shoot in a motel bathtub. • there aren’t enough black and brown people in our industry. not infront of camera and definitely not behind. you’ve seen it, you’ve heard it, but now what? as members of this community we must demand more. it behooves us to make a change where we recognize it is needed, to demand true representation and not just tokenism. 📷 @kanobipollard ✨🖤 #amplifymelanatedvoices
Antes, no escatimaba en desnudarse, en mostrar mucho más. Algo que puede ocurrir de nuevo en cualquier momento. Pero por la tranquilidad de Carlos, esperemos que no. Aunque, como buen artista que es, seguramente el de Santa Marta solo quiere que su hija sea feliz.
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
me n this spectacled owl servin you LoOkS this tuesday.. cuz the truth is that spooky season is all year round when you’re a shadow monster… or if you have an owl like this • respect the iPhone flash used to light this• . gracias a el Aviario Nacional en Cartagena Colombia por ser un santuario para tantas especies de aves hermosas y varias en peligro de extinción… y muchos muy play que les encantó posarles muy sexy a @raulhiguera 📷• rauly, wherever you are, i love and miss you. • ph: @raulhiguera styling: @angel_yanez_couture hair /makeup : me and the rain. location: @aviarionacional
hola. existen los seres humanos multinacionales. esta semana lo último que esperaba tener que hacer era explicar el porqué de mi participación en las manifestaciones de mi isla. “colombiana arrepentida!”, “escoja de donde es!”, “nena confundida; primero colombiana y ahora puertorriqueña, decidete!” soy orgullosa de mi nacionalidad múltiple. no me siento menos colombiana por estar dando la cara en la isla que me vió nacer. no quita mi crianza colombiana, y mucho menos mi identidad colombiana. no me toca escoger, mi ADN y ambos pasaportes me lo confirman. punto aparte. • llevamos casi dos semanas manifestándonos cómo pueblo.. suplicando no sólo la renuncia de ricardo rossello, sino el comienzo de una remodelación COMPLETA del gobierno puertorriqueño. ya van generaciones en ‘el aguante’ y seguimos marchando a decir que No Más. la manifestación del lunes nos vió vestidas tal cómo dios nos trajo a esta tierra roja. tuve el honor de caminar junto a #lashijasdelacrisis , demostrando que la expresión artística, corporal y en unión es algo de mucho poder. gracias a @raizamontes por el hogar. gracias a @valeriamartiro por capturar este momento. a @anamarperezgreenrl por ser un gran símbolo de inspiración durante esta lucha, y todas las 30+ mujeres hermosas que caminaron bajo sol y lluvia agarradas de mano. que honor. seguimos gente que esto es sólo el comienzo. nos vemos hoy de nuevo … y mañana.. • @melmichellerr por ser la artista detrás de esta producción
