Las sensuales fotos de Kim Kardashian junto a Khloé y Kourtney para lanzar su colección ‘Diamante’

Kim Kardashian posó sensualmente junto a Khloé y Kourtney.
El trío más famoso de la televisión presentó a través de una atrevida sesión fotográfica su nueva fragancia inspirada en las gemas zafiro, rubí y esmeralda
En concreto, se trata de la nueva colección de “Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé”.
@kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé collab coming soon! I chose a Ruby for my stone as I have a deep personal connection because it is Penelope’s birthstone. It symbolizes nobility, passion and loyalty. Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS II fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
Según exponen Kourtney, Kim y Khloé esta nueva colaboración ha regresado gracias al éxito que obtuvo su primer lanzamiento. Y todo esto se llevará a cabo, nuevamente bajo el sello de KKW Frgances.
La nueva colaboración trae nuevos diamantes a la mesa, los cuales son: rubí, esmeralda y zafiro. Bajo estas tres piedras preciosas se centrará cada fragancia.
Kim representará la esmeralda, mientras que Kourtney será el rubí y Khloé le dará vida al azul zafiro.
Cabe recordar que en la pasada colección cada una de las hermanas también simbolizaba un diamante de diferente, y estos eran el diamante -Kim-, diamante amarillo -Kourtney-, diamante rosa -Khloé-.
I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! We are so grateful that our first Diamonds Collection was so well received and for this newest one, we collectively wanted the diamonds to be a bit more rich, sultry and sensual. Each of the jewel tone colors ruby, emerald & sapphire are unique to each sister and have a symbolic meaning that we really gravitated to and found inspiring. I’ve always loved the deep green color of an emerald stone and how it symbolizes love, prosperity and healing. My scent itself is musky and rich but still has those sweet white floral notes that I naturally always go to. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these new scents are! Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
