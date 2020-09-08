Las sensuales fotos de Kim Kardashian junto a Khloé y Kourtney para lanzar su colección ‘Diamante’

View this post on Instagram

@kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé collab coming soon! I chose a Ruby for my stone as I have a deep personal connection because it is Penelope’s birthstone. It symbolizes nobility, passion and loyalty. Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS II fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM