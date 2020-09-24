El topless nunca visto de Jennifer López, jovencita y como una diosa griega

Una fotografía de Jennifer López repentinamente se ha convertido en un escándalo.
Cuando todos se fijan en el cuerpazo que tiene ‘La diva del Bronx’ a sus 53 años, hay quienes se han preocupado por mirar al pasado.
JLo se ha convertido en un símbolo de la eterna juventud, sus seguidoras, incluyendo las famosas, no paran de fisgonear en internet para saber qué come, cómo vive o cómo se ejercita la diva, todas quieren copiarla.
No obstante, hay que dejar claro un asunto, Jennifer siempre ha destacado por naturalidad de hacer lo que le da la gana. Siempre ha actuado por instinto, lo que se debe destacar como uno de sus más grandes talentos.
Uno de esos atrevimientos que más le gustan a la protagonista de ‘The Hustlers’, es mostrar de más, sobre todo con los topless.
2️⃣ days till #vmas…this was the first video and single off my album “This Is Me…Then”. It was probably my most personal album ever…and honestly my favorite album I’ve done so far…I just loved the sound of it and the sentiments…At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul…it takes courage to do that…to really show who you are at any given moment in time…and this was me then… completely. And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be…don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got I’m still I’m still…JENNY FROM THE BLOCK. #nomatterwhereIgoIknowwhereIcamefrom #VMAs #videovanguard #thisismenow #humbledandgrateful
Ahora una nueva foto ha sido sacada a la luz, para dejar claro, que no se trata de un nuevo placer, que la primera vez tampoco fue aquella del vídeo de ‘Jenny From the Block’.
En esta fotografía se aprecia que la neoyorkina estaba aún más jovencita, quizás cuando incursionó en eso de «enseñar un poco más».
