Gente CódigoXY

JLo hasta gateó con sensualidad para enamorar aún más a sus seguidores

Las provocativas fotos de Jennifer López y Maluma que la ‘Revista Billboard’ saca a la luz

La ‘Diva del Bronx’ se olvidó de la ropa interior para posar ante las cámaras

Las provocativas fotos de Jennifer López y Maluma que la ‘Revista Billboard’ saca a la luz
Jennifer López PD
Archivado en: CódigoXY | Curiosidades | Famosos

Más información

Jennifer López con cinturita de avispa y melena de leona

Jennifer López con cinturita de avispa y melena de leona

La Jennifer López de México sorprende a todos con un body totalmente transparente

La Jennifer López de México sorprende a todos con un body totalmente transparente

La ‘Revista Billboard’ sacó a la luz unas provocativas fotos de Jennifer López junto a Maluma.

En la portada de la publicación, la ‘Diva del Bronx’ dejó a todos sus seguidores con la boca abierta y la ropa interior guardada en casa.

Muchos incluso llegaron a pasar desapercibido al intérprete de “Hawaii” ya que todos se han detenido sólo a admirar el cuerpo de JLo envestido en un delicado vestido negro, debajo del cual se podía adivinar cada una de las curva de su anatomía.

Para la sesión Jennifer López vistió dos atuendos más que han sido revelados hasta el momento.

En uno de ello aparece con un diseño dorado que la ha hecho lucir como toda una sirena junto a Maluma. La pieza es de un “golden rose” brillante que hace pensar que debajo de éste está completamente desnuda.

JLo después llevó un enterizo blanco estilo “cut out”, cuyas aberturas se deslizan sobre todo su cuerpo del lado izquierdo.

La vista de su piel en puntos estratégicos vuelve a generar que muchos duden que dentro del equipo de vestuario se haya pedido ropa interior para la famosa cantante.

A gatas posó para la revista y sus fans están encantados con ella.

Nuevamente el vestido negro ha sido sensación. En una siguiente imagen se puede apreciar a Jennifer López al lado de la piscina. Y es evidente que la abertura de su vestido nace desde su cintura. Ni un hilo dental parece llevar con este atrevido diseño.

CONTRIBUYE CON PERIODISTA DIGITAL

QUEREMOS SEGUIR SIENDO UN MEDIO DE COMUNICACIÓN LIBRE

Buscamos personas comprometidas que nos apoyen

COLABORA

Recibe nuestras noticias en tu correo

Tomamos tu privacidad muy en serio

Lo más leído

PERIODISTA DIGITAL, SL CIF B82785809
Avenida de Asturias, 49, bajo
28029 Madrid (España)
Tlf. (+34) 91 732 19 05
sugerencias@periodistadigital.com