La atrevida fotografía de Salma Hayek para conmemorar los 25 años de ‘Desperado’

It’s been 25 years since ‘Desperado’ made @salmahayek a household name, but she wasn’t the studio’s first choice for the role. “I remember Cameron Diaz was huge at the time and her last name was Diaz, so they said she can be Mexican,” she told ELLE. “She was part of the list, and I had to audition again.” At the link in bio, the actress reflects on the film’s legacy, overcoming fear, and how representation in Hollywood has changed. • ELLE April 2000, photo by @gilles_bensimon