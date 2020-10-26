Gente CódigoXY

"¡Sí! Rechacen al payaso", escribió la modelo

La hija traviesa de Carlos Vives promueve el voto en EEUU con la guitarra pero sin ropa
Lucy Vives y su padre Carlos.
Las próximas elecciones en Estados Unidos siguen generando tensión y ahora la traviesa hija Carlos Vives se unió a la tendencia de usar fotos sin ropa promover el voto.

Lucy Vives siempre busca la manera de atraer a sus fans con sus sensuales fotos en Instagram, y lo volvió a hacer, tocando la guitarra y usando una tanga de color negro.

El objetivo de la hija del cantante Carlos Vives era promover el voto; Lucy -quien siempre se ha dicho modelo y activista- lo reflejó en el comentario junto a la foto, que simplemente es la palabra «vota».

 

Sin embargo, ese post en Instagram de Lucy Vives también fue objeto de polémica. Tras otro mensaje que publicó («¡Sí! Rechacen al payaso») algunos interpretaron que se trataba de Donald Trump y escribieron «Entonces ¿por qué lo apoyabas en Twitter?», pero la modelo no respondió esos cuestionamientos.

 

narguila , lectura, y okay now that i have your attention, the march this saturday is incredibly important. new orleans, it’s your chance to show up and demonstrate what a united community looks like. we pull up for mardi gras, we pull up for the red dress run, for jazz fest, southern decadence and st. patty’s. where are we for our minority brothers n sisters?! where are we for the family of ANOTHER black man in OUR community gunned down and murdered by Lafayette PD with no consequence. trayford pellerin’s family will be with us on saturday and they deserve to see and feel our solidarity in the ongoing fight against racial and systemic violence. we all live in the intersection of oppression , i need your voice out there tomorrow , i need you to join me and all the incredible organizations joining together because this is one fight , one cause, and one body. the words of local artist @mynameisphlegm are still my motivation and should be yours “EVERYTHING YOU LOVE ABOUT NEW ORLEANS IS BECAUSE OF BLACK PEOPLE” see you tomorrow #justicefortrayfordpellerin #blm #neworleans

Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el 4 Sep, 2020 a las 10:27 PDT

