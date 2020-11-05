Gente CódigoXY

La cantante finalmente compartió los disfraces que usó en Halloween

La sensualidad pecaminosa de Cristina Aguilera en ajustados trajes de látex

La estadounidense también apareció promoviendo el voto, usando un vestido de falda muy amplia

Cristina Aguilera.
Cristina Aguilera nunca ha querido quedarse atrás.

La cantante finalmente compartió los disfraces que usó en Halloween, por lo que recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para mostrar varias fotos que encantaron a sus fans.

 

En las imágenes la cantante presumió su escultural figura con dos atuendo de látex: el primero fue un enterizo de color rojo intenso con corset y capucha, que contaba con una lámpara de aceite como accesorio; el otro fue un ceñido vestido de color negro, con cola y orejas de diablo. Cada una de las publicaciones superó los cien mil likes.

 

Christina (quien está a punto de cumplir 40 años) también apareció promoviendo el voto, usando un vestido de falda muy amplia con un estratégico mensaje, en el que destacó: «Tienes el poder. Puedes hacer el cambio».

 

