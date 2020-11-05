La sensualidad pecaminosa de Cristina Aguilera en ajustados trajes de látex

Cristina Aguilera nunca ha querido quedarse atrás.
La cantante finalmente compartió los disfraces que usó en Halloween, por lo que recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para mostrar varias fotos que encantaron a sus fans.
En las imágenes la cantante presumió su escultural figura con dos atuendo de látex: el primero fue un enterizo de color rojo intenso con corset y capucha, que contaba con una lámpara de aceite como accesorio; el otro fue un ceñido vestido de color negro, con cola y orejas de diablo. Cada una de las publicaciones superó los cien mil likes.
Christina (quien está a punto de cumplir 40 años) también apareció promoviendo el voto, usando un vestido de falda muy amplia con un estratégico mensaje, en el que destacó: «Tienes el poder. Puedes hacer el cambio».
V👏🏼O👏🏼T👏🏼E👏🏼 Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices. We’ve knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW! I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect. This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old. But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let’s create a better & more united future for us all! You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change. ➡️ Swipe for voting resources.
