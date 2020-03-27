El esperado regreso de Meghan Markle a televisión ya tiene fecha oficial

Hace más de tres años que Meghan Markle desatendió el gran sueño hecho acción de dedicarse al séptimo arte por amor. Un amor que le llevó a formar parte de una de las familias más populares de la realeza mundial: La Corona británica. Su incondicional adoración por el Príncipe Harry, con quien se casó en 2018, pesó más que una toda una vida dedicada a la interpretación. Pero el desarrollo de los acontecimientos ha vuelto a situar a la nuera del heredero al trono del Reino Unido en el punto de mira de productores y guionistas y, tras la decisión del matrimonio de abandonar su papel como miembros de la realeza (que se hará efectiva el 31 de marzo de 2020), Markle vuelve a la pequeña pantalla.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Tras la exclusiva en la que de The Times aseguraba que había rubricado el proyecto en el lanzamiento mundial de ‘El Rey León’ (en julio del pasado año) y confirmarse, posteriormente, que la actriz pondría voz al documental ‘Elephant’ (Disney +), se ha anunciado la fecha del estreno del esperado retorno en el que Markle compartirá espacio con la dicción de otros prestigiosos artistas, como Morgan Freeman o Meryl Streep; será el próximo viernes 3 de abril de 2020.
Tal y como ha comunicado la compañía, los beneficios de la colaboración irán destinados a la fundación Elefantes sin Fronteras.
