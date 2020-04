Sarah Ferguson se convierte a los 60 años en ‘Duquesa de la fregona y el estropajo’

View this post on Instagram

@sarahferguson15 showing amazing consistency and steadfastness to front line workers around the UK. Today she bought @wholefoods products for some self-isolated doctors in Hammersmith. @wholefoods @wholefoodsuk please help support and donate more to these amazing people who are putting their lives on the line for all of us…every little bit counts @amazon @jeffbezos #coronavirus #wholefoods #selfisolation #health #food #giving #sarahferguson #duchessofyork #uk