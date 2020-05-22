El drástico cambio que Kate Middleton y Guillermo han hecho tiene mucho que ver con Meghan y Harry

Los perfiles sociales de los miembros de la realeza británica son, desde hace varios años, una fuente oficial de confianza en materia de novedades sobre sus noticias, reuniones y la evidencia virtual de su cercanía.
Si bien los encargados de gestionar las redes de Palacio no son sus grandes protagonistas (lo suelen hacen managers en su lugar), sí que detentan el mando de las mismas y, durante las últimas horas han introducido un drástico cambio que, en esta ocasión, ha sido capitaneado por los duques de Cambridge.
View this post on Instagram
One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital! Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts 🏡🌱 all from the comfort of your own home. The Duchess’s Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors.
Desde el pasado lunes 18 de mayo de 2020, la cuenta del príncipe Guillermo y Kate Middleton no solo ha cambiado de nombre (de ‘Kensington Palace’ a ‘duque y duquesa de Cambridge’), sino que ha experimentado un lavado de imagen, que ha tornado hacia una mayor proximidad y naturalidad: la foto de perfil es un retrato familiar mucho más reciente que la anterior y se han animado a redactar mensajes personales sin precedentes. O sí, porque recordemos que, después de que Meghan Markle contrajera matrimonio con el hijo de Carlos y Diana de Gales, sus redes (‘Sussex Royal’) comenzaron a engranarse y a crecer a base de instantáneas privadas y no oficiales, e incluso echaron mano de ellas para anunciar informaciones exclusivas, como el nacimiento del pequeño Archie.
View this post on Instagram
Today, on International Day of Education, we highlight the importance of access to education for all. The Duchess of Sussex has focused on this both prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family and now as patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official). • Working closely with CAMA, both The Duke and Duchess recognise the benefit both personally and to society at large when a young girl has access to education. On their recent tour to Southern Africa, The Duke supported the initiatives of @Camfed on the ground in Malawi 🇲🇼. • Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda 🇷🇼 and India 🇮🇳 , to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school and furthermore to stay in school. These can include lack of access to clean water, stigma surrounding MHM, cultural taboo, and many more reasons…. • As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all. Image © World Vision / PA / @mynamahila / SussexRoyal
Todo apunta a que la espontanteidad y la confianza que el matrimonio depositó entonces en sus fans habría inspirado a Guillermo y Kate, que también le han cogido ‘gusto’ a las reuniones virtuales (a través de videoconferencias), e incluso se han conectado online para jugar al bingo con los ancianos de una residencia de Cardiff.
View this post on Instagram
And your next Bingo callers are… • Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. • #ThankYouCareWorkers
