El drástico cambio que Kate Middleton y Guillermo han hecho tiene mucho que ver con Meghan y Harry

La espontanteidad y la confianza que los padres de Archie depositaron en sus fans ha inspirado a los duques de Cambridge

Los perfiles sociales de los miembros de la realeza británica son, desde hace varios años, una fuente oficial de confianza en materia de novedades sobre sus noticias, reuniones y la evidencia virtual de su cercanía.

Si bien los encargados de gestionar las redes de Palacio no son sus grandes protagonistas (lo suelen hacen managers en su lugar), sí que detentan el mando de las mismas y, durante las últimas horas han introducido un drástico cambio que, en esta ocasión, ha sido capitaneado por los duques de Cambridge.

Desde el pasado lunes 18 de mayo de 2020, la cuenta del príncipe Guillermo y Kate Middleton no solo ha cambiado de nombre (de ‘Kensington Palace’ a ‘duque y duquesa de Cambridge’), sino que ha experimentado un lavado de imagen, que ha tornado hacia una mayor proximidad y naturalidad: la foto de perfil es un retrato familiar mucho más reciente que la anterior y se han animado a redactar mensajes personales sin precedentes. O sí, porque recordemos que, después de que Meghan Markle contrajera matrimonio con el hijo de Carlos y Diana de Gales, sus redes (‘Sussex Royal’) comenzaron a engranarse y a crecer a base de instantáneas privadas y no oficiales, e incluso echaron mano de ellas para anunciar informaciones exclusivas, como el nacimiento del pequeño Archie.

Todo apunta a que la espontanteidad y la confianza que el matrimonio depositó entonces en sus fans habría inspirado a Guillermo y Kate, que también le han cogido ‘gusto’ a las reuniones virtuales (a través de videoconferencias), e incluso se han conectado online para jugar al bingo con los ancianos de una residencia de Cardiff.

