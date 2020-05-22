El drástico cambio que Kate Middleton y Guillermo han hecho tiene mucho que ver con Meghan y Harry

View this post on Instagram

One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital! Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts 🏡🌱 all from the comfort of your own home. The Duchess’s Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors.