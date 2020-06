El motivo por el que Selena Gomez ha cedido sus redes sociales a activistas y líderes negros

View this post on Instagram

Hello I’m Ruby Bridges. In 1960 I was the first Black child to integrate an all-White elementary school, William Frantz Elementary, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Over the years I have dedicated my life to promoting tolerance and unity. During this Civil Unrest, it’s crucial we stand united to protect Black & Brown lives! We thank our sister Selena for allowing me to tell my story and bring more awareness to the importance of this moment, on this amazing platform!⠀ ⠀ — Ruby Bridges (@rubybridgesofficial)