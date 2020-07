Paris Hilton anuncia que se postulará como candidata a la presidencia de EEUU y que la Casa Blanca ser la ‘Casa Rosada’

View this post on Instagram

Rocking this cute design by @TheSashaProjectLA. 😍 Click link in my bio for a chance to win this look! Plus flights & hotel accommodations for you & a guest to fly to LA to have a special lunch date with me. 🥰 All proceeds from this sweepstakes go to the @ChildrensLA Hospital #ArtTherapy Program. ✨🎨✨