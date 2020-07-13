Muere Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, a los 57 años por cáncer de mama

La actriz Kelly Preston, mujer de John Travolta, ha fallecido de cáncer de pecho a los 57 años. Tal y como ha confirmado este domingo 12 de julio de 2020 el protagonista de ‘Grease’ en su perfil de Instagram, su «bella esposa» ha «perdido la batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama», una enfermedad que quiso afrontar en la más absoluta intimidad y «con el apoyo de su familia y amigos más cercanos».
«Ella peleó en una lucha valiente con el amor y el apoyo de muchos», escribió.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
El matrimonio, que llevaba unido más de 30 años, tiene dos hijos, Ella y Benjamin, a quienes el intérprete promete arropar sin descanso en estos tiempos tan difíciles.
«Perdonadme de antemano si no tenéis noticias nuestras por un tiempo», concluyó en el post.
