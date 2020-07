Una exempleada de Jeffrey Epstein confiesa que el Príncipe Andrés participó en un comprometido vídeo sexual

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke of York will join The Queen and The Royal Family at the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph, joining the nation to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict and reflecting on the sacrifices all service personnel have made. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #LestWeForget ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ You can watch the event live on BBC One and online from 10:20 GMT.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ His Royal Highness served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, and continues to support a number of organisations that support servicemen and women, veterans, and their families:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • Broughton House Home for Ex-Service Men and Women provides accommodation and treatment for those who have served. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • The Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel commemorates the lives and sacrifice of the 155 Servicemen and three civilians who lost their lives in the conflict. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • The Kohima Educational Trust was established by the Veterans of the Battle of Kohima to aid the education of Naga children.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • The On Course Foundation champions the recovery of injured and sick service personnel and veterans through nationwide golf events and employment in the golf industry. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League supports veterans across the Commonwealth. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • The Services Sound & Vision Corporation (SSVC) provides veterans with the skills and qualifications to gain employment in the media sector. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • The Colonel’s Fund @grenadier.guards supports servicemen and women, veterans and their families, who have served in the Grenadier Guards. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • @royalbritishlegion St James’s Palace Branch. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ • The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Children’s Fund Is dedicated to supporting children whose parents serve, or have served, for the Naval Service. ⁣