“La showgirl de Harry» y otros ofensivos apodos que utilizaban en Buckingham para referirse a Meghan Markle

A dos semanas para que vea la luz en su versión completa el nuevo libro que agita la monarquía británica y cuyos signatarios, que son «miembros del grupo de corresponsales de realeza», se engloban dentro de The Times y The Sunday Times, se han confirmado algunas intrigas e informaciones sensibles, en especial sobre Meghan Markle.
En la obra, titulada ‘Finding Freedom’ (‘Encontrando la libertad’) y publicada por entregas, se menciona el desprecio con el que los empleados del Palacio de Buckingham se referían a la esposa del príncipe Harry. Peyorativos apodos como “la showgirl de Harry», “Me-Gain” («Yo gano») o «la duquesa diferente» eran solo algunos de los muchos que utilizaban para hacer alusión a ella.
Los autores mencionan que la actriz estadounidense, por su parte, siempre sintió que era tratada de forma distinta, bajo su personal punto de vista, por prejuicios de raza y sexo, así como «por ser demasiado susceptible y franca».
Con el transcurso del tiempo, tras casarse y dar a luz al pequeño Archie, el «acoso de la prensa» y la ‘incapacidad’ del matrimonio de «encontrar su lugar en la monarquía» precipitaron la ruptura definitiva con la institución para dar paso a una nueva vida en Canadá que pronto fue trasladada a Estados Unidos, donde han iniciado inspiradores proyectos «con mucho significado».
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Habrá que esperar hasta el próximo 11 de agosto de 2020 para profundizar en las líneas del texto que tantas ampollas está levantando entre la ciudadanía del Reino Unido.
